Last February when Karen Frye and Bonnie Schall went to St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township to arrange a retreat for a group of quilters and sewers, they asked Mother Mary Anne Noll if they could sew something for the Benedictine nuns while they were there.
“If you would make each of us a habit, that would be a wonderful gift,” Noll said.
The two friends from Derry Township had no idea how to make a nun’s habit, and Schall didn’t know anything at all about nuns. Neither of them had ever been to the monastery before.
“We said that we would,” Frye said about the prioress’s request.
Like so many other events, the planned weekend retreat was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But the women kept their promise to make habits for the nuns, and two other quilters became involved, as well.
Schall, Frye and their friend Mary Schindler of Salem Township recently spent four days at the monastery sewing a new habit for five of the six nuns. (The other one didn’t need one.) Michelle McGuire of Blairsville helped out for a short time, too.
The women belong to the Loyalhanna Quilt Guild that holds annual weekend retreats for their members. They were trying to arrange another retreat to attract others who are just interested in a weekend of sewing without joining a group.
“I have sewn clothes before, but making habits was all new to me,” Frye said.
There are no patterns for nuns’ habits and no catalogs for ordering them. “All the large communities have their own seamstresses,” Noll said.
Sister Petra has been making them for St. Emma’s, but this year she broke her arm twice and is not yet able to sew again.
The traditional garment includes a long full robe-like habit that’s topped with a scapular.
That’s a piece of fabric that looks like a full apron that fits over the front and the back. The nuns also wear veils over coifs, which are the white pieces that fit around their faces and under their chins. The pleated ones are for attending Mass and for formal occasions. The plain ones are for everyday and for work.
“One of the sisters said that those white parts are made out of tablecloth fabric so that it’s easier to clean,” Schall said.
The sisters currently needed only new black habits, not the veils and coifs.
The monastery has a supply of different weights of black wool blend fabrics. Because of the fullness of the sleeves and the pleats and gathering, each habit requires about nine yards of material.
“The biggest challenge was making the patterns,” Schindler said. “We took a habit that they had, and that they had traced, and we had to make a pattern from that. It’s pretty much a one size fits all, with all the pieces pretty much the same size.”
Although there are variations in the size of the basic yoke, the gatherings and the sleeves are about the same.
“You tie a belt around it to make it fit, and you can tighten it or loosen it a little,” Noll said.
Each habit needs to have the sleeves and hems adjusted for who will be wearing it. The volunteers took a break after making the habits and scapulars and are returning to finish the hemming.
Not all religious women wear habits anymore. Apostolic sisters — the ones who have ministries and careers among the laity — often wear regular clothes and are identified by the crosses or other religious emblems that they wear. Some other orders wear street length modified habits and short veils without coifs. Contemplative nuns that remain in convents and monasteries usually wear more traditional habits, most commonly in black.
Noll calls the habit “a God pointer.”
“The reason we wear a habit is that it points beyond us, and it points to this 1,500-year-old Benedictine tradition of seeking God,” she said.
Sister Audrey, a novice at St. Emma’s, was recently in a doctor’s waiting room when another woman stared at her and finally asked, “What are you?”
She replied, “I’m a Benedictine nun, a Roman Catholic sister.” When the other woman asked if she had to wear the habit all the time, Sister Audrey said, “I guess you could say that, but I would much rather say that I wear this all the time because it shows where my loyalties are and I am learning to dedicate my life to God in a particular way.”
Schall said that making the habits was a skill-building and great learning experience with all the problem solving that was involved. And, she added, “We made new friends with the nuns.”
