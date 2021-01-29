The Greensburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) of the National Council of Catholic Women will hold its annual Pro-Life Prayer Day today (Friday), Jan. 29, at the Diocese of Greensburg’s Christ Our Shepherd Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Unity Township.
A Mass will be celebrated at noon by Bishop-elect Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L, diocesan chaplain for the DCCW, and will be livestreamed for the first time.
Due to social distancing requirements at the center, people are encouraged to participate virtually.
The Mass will be available for viewing on the diocesan website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org, along with its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“The challenges of the pandemic should not stop us from engaging in this critical mission. We must always remember that a respect for every human life is at the heart of any care and concern that we provide to humankind,” Kulick wrote in his letter inviting all to a virtual March for Life celebration.
“I encourage (all of our parishioners), in as many ways as possible, to unite in prayer that all attacks on human life end; and as our social doctrine teaches us, that each person is treated with dignity and respect from the moment of conception until natural death.”
The schedule for today’s event is as follows:
• 11:30 a.m. — Rosary for Priests;
• Noon — Mass celebrated by Bishop-elect Kulick, followed by Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament;
• 1:30 p.m. — Rosary for Life;
• 2:15 p.m. — Stations of the Cross for Life;
• 3 p.m. — Divine Mercy Chaplet;
• 3:30 p.m. — Litany for Life with closing prayer and Benediction.
No reservations are needed, and people may attend at any time during the day. Those who attend must wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, contact Betty Nemchik at 724-668-7436.
Donations are being accepted for Birthright of Greensburg and the Life-Way Pregnancy Centers of Latrobe and Indiana. In addition to financial donations, the organizations are in need of bottles, sleepers, onesies and baby blankets.
These donations can be dropped off at the Pro-Life Prayer Day today at the Christ Our Shepherd Center.
