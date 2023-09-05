John “Li’l John” Nalevanko

John “Li’l John” Nalevanko has been promoting the polka music and dance for the past 46 years. He was recognized Saturday when he was inducted into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

If you like polkas, you probably know about John “Li’l John” Nalevanko of Hempfield Township.

For the past 46 years he’s been promoting the music and dance that originated in mid-19th-century Bohemia, came to America with the wave of immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe, and has endured through generations of fans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.