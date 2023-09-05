If you like polkas, you probably know about John “Li’l John” Nalevanko of Hempfield Township.
For the past 46 years he’s been promoting the music and dance that originated in mid-19th-century Bohemia, came to America with the wave of immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe, and has endured through generations of fans.
He started on Latrobe stations WTRA in 1976, then on WCNS in 1983. He also had polka shows on local stations WQTW, and currently is on WCNS in a simul broadcast with WXJX in Apollo. Li’l John’s Polka Radio Show, billed as No. 1 in western Pennsylvania, also streams live from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays on westmorelandgold.net.
On Saturday, his accomplishments in the genre were recognized when he was inducted into the International Polka Association (IPA) Hall of Fame, located in Chicago. This year, the organization’s annual convention was held at the Hilton Hotel in Cranberry.
The IPA selected Nalevanko as a pioneer in its hall of fame, with the website noting, “Documenting the history of polkas in western Pennsylvania would not be complete without discussing John Nalevanko, affectionately known as Li’l John, who has been a driving force in promoting polka music in the area.”
The IPA was chartered as a not-for-profit corporation in 1968 to provide education for the preservation, promulgation and advancement of polka music, dancing and traditional folklore. One of its goals is to “bestow proper honor and recognition to performers, deejays and others who have rendered years of faithful service to the polka entertainment industry.”
Nalevanko was chosen, it was noted, because without his contributions in the past 50 years, “western Pennsylvania would not be one of the top places in the country to play polkas.”
Nalevanko, 70, has a lifetime of interest in music and performance, beginning at age 12 when he began playing the drums with local bands. That included the Polka Stars, Avant Gard, Starlighters and the Junior Simms Band. His big break came in the early 1970s when he played with the Music Tones that cut a record that was then recorded by other polka bands.
In 2005, Nalevanko formed the ATM Band that stands for All Types of Music and includes rock and country as well as their popular polkas.
“I’ve played on cruise ships, and out of state in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and in other parts of Pennsylvania,” he said. “We were on some TV shows, one out of Harrisburg. I still play at church festivals and we have some other jobs around here.”
Nalevanko has been more than a DJ. He has highlighted the careers and music of some of the outstanding polka legends and has spent years promoting polkas and bands.
“I’ve written information for the backs of album covers for different bands,” Nalevanko said. “Once a month I interview an artist for Polka Spotlight of the Month. I’ll play their songs, then have them come on.”
He ran dances at the Latrobe American Legion and in the early days booked performers like Ray Budzilek, Jimmy Weber and the Sounds, and Bruno Mikos, all popular names on the polka circuit. Over the years, he continued bringing many nationally known bands to the area.
There are several styles of polka music. Around here, that would be the Ukrainian tradition with a lot of brass, the Slovenian influence with more accordion and banjo sound, and the Polish style with a lot of trumpets, which is what you’ll hear the most on his radio show. Polish and Slovenian are the two biggest in this area, Nalevanko noted.
“People love polkas,” he said. “It’s a lively upbeat music and they can forget their troubles even if they don’t understand it. The melodies are so catchy that people can just hum along.”
Nalevanko has been a regular at the Yukon Slovenian Hall, where on Oct. 15 he’s presenting Li’l John’s 47th Radio Anniversary Dance featuring Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.