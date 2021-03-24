Local police officers named to board of county police chiefs association

The Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association has new leadership. Chief John Berger of the Ligonier Valley Police Department and Chief John Sleasman of the Latrobe Police Department were recently named as president and vice president, respectively. The Ligonier Valley Police Department’s Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics has also accepted the position of secretary/treasurer.
Berger was chief of police of Ligonier Borough from 2004 to 2019, when the borough and Ligonier Township police forces merged. He then became chief of the newly formed Ligonier Valley Police Department. Berger has also served on the board of the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association for 15 years. At the same time, he served as vice president of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force. He is a 1990 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.
His two-year term as president of the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association began in January.
Sleasman began his career in the City of Latrobe in 1994 where he served as a detective for 10 years. Sleasman is also the drug task force coordinator for this region. Sleasman was promoted to chief in 2018.
A 1984 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, he retired from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard with the rank of E-7 Sergeant First Class/Platoon Sergeant.
Matrunics has been a police officer since 1993. He served as chief of police for Ligonier Township from 2009-2019. He is a 1990 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.
“It is an honor for small-town guys to have the support of the association and be recognized as being capable of such positions,” Berger said.
