Joanna Stillwagon of Unity Township found out when she and her husband Richard drove up to the window at Latrobe Dunkin’ Donuts that the person in the vehicle in front of them paid for their order. So the next trip, they did the same for the vehicle behind them. That’s a common random act of kindness.
“We had another one that was a little unexpected,” she said. “We were at the casino for a drawing and our names weren’t called, but the lady playing by us was called.”
The woman dropped her lighter when she went to claim her prize. When she returned, she realized the couple had not only picked up her lighter for her but also saved her seat in front of the machine. She’d won $500 and gave each of them a $20 bill.
“We kept saying that’s not necessary but she insisted. She wanted to share her good fortune,” Stillwagon said. “I’m always in awe of how many nice people come into my life.”
Russ Jackson of Rector sometimes picks up the restaurant tab for a veteran, or takes a meal to an elderly neighbor.
“We must look out for our neighbors and friends,” he said.
Another woman likes to buy cups of hot chocolate to give to the Salvation Army bell ringers.
“It can get really cold for them standing out there,” she said.
One woman told about being the recipient of three random acts of kindness within a half hour. The first was when she was struggling to lift large heavy bags of kitty litter into her van. A woman passing by stopped and without saying a word heaved them into the vehicle and kept on walking. Another woman going into the store grabbed the empty cart and said, “I’ll take it back.”
Then at the next store, a tall man stepped up to get a bag of dog food that was out of her reach at the back of the top shelf.
“He was wearing a pager on his belt, the kind you see on firefighters, so he was already someone who was dedicated to helping others,” the woman said.
Mary Ellen Raneri of Lawson Heights encountered an elderly man who wanted her to help him push a cart in the liquor store.
“He wanted to buy me all this alcohol,” she said. “I wouldn’t take anything, but I called him a cab. Then I thought about it and asked him where he lived. It was a nursing home facility that he had busted out of.”
So her random act of kindness in that event was to make another phone call to get him back to where he belonged.
The memories of another kindness has stayed with her for years. It happened when her father was near the end of his life, and her heart was heavy as she sat by his bedside. He was so weak and frail. Then one of her friends came into the hospital room and gave him a cheerful little stuffed teddy bear.
“When she spoke to my father, it was just like he wasn’t sick,” Raneri said. “He was dad again and we were spending a nice afternoon together. For a few moments, a smile came over my dad’s face. It was a happy memory that I have in a mental photo album, a simple and kind gesture that I will never forget.”
