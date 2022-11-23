Joanna Stillwagon of Unity Township found out when she and her husband Richard drove up to the window at Latrobe Dunkin’ Donuts that the person in the vehicle in front of them paid for their order. So the next trip, they did the same for the vehicle behind them. That’s a common random act of kindness.

“We had another one that was a little unexpected,” she said. “We were at the casino for a drawing and our names weren’t called, but the lady playing by us was called.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.