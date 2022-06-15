The Derry Borough dog swim held at the end of the summer pool season will combine with a proposed second swim hosted by a local nonprofit.
Rodney Little, president of the Youngwood Dog Club (YDC), pitched the idea of adding a second event at last week’s work session meeting. The council was set to approve a date in September for the swim but Councilman Al Checca suggested letting the organization have the borough’s day and host it.
“We normally draw like 40 to 50 (people), he’s talking 180,” Checca said. “Let’s truly join forces for a dog swim.”
During the presentation last week, Little said the organization would be more than willing to help cover costs and share profits with the borough. The YDC dog swims typically host raffles and a DJ, along with a limited number of vendors.
The board unanimously approved the motion and the YDC will host the dog swim Aug. 27 at the Derry Community Pool.
The council did not take action on a motion to approve contracting with LawnRX for services at Mossback Park and the dog park. After review of services with TruGreen, the council noted it already signed a contract for the summer season and would have to change contractors after the agreement expires.
Last week, the council discussed service issues it was having with TruGreen, including improper invoicing, which led to them looking for other providers.
The first payment for the borough’s 2022 paving projects was approved, totaling $264,568.73, to Derry Construction.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of $4,800 of line painting equipment for the public works department. Maintenance for the South Ligonier Street sidewalk was approved by the council. The project, near the 2nd Ward Playground, will cost $4,135.60.
Council members continued discussion on what project they would like to develop for its September application for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
Lori Latta spoke with a PennDOT representative on the possibility of another paving project. However, it would have to take place in a low income area to be eligible.
The community pool is looking to find another supplier for ice cream as it is facing supply issues with its current supplier, US Foods.
Checca asked if an estimate for upgrading the electrical system could be brought to the council.
“Get a number and do it or not do it,” Checca said. The pool’s concessions added a second fryer and will add new coolers in the near future and it’s maxing out the current system.
President Sara Cowan agreed with Checca and suggested reaching out to Schultheis Electric, who previously evaluated the system.
The board also accepted Melody Rogowski’s resignation from the planning commission.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next work session meeting July 5 at 7 p.m. at the A.V. Germano Hall.
