A Latrobe nonprofit organization is working to renovate two houses to meet the needs of local veterans.
Heroes Never Alone has been renovating the property on state Route 711 south for the past few months so it can be ready for its first residents in July. The organization is run by Andrew and Shela Gornik of Latrobe, who want to improve veterans’ quality of life.
The Gorniks said they saw a need for housing built around the special needs of veterans and their families after Andrew visited an area veterans home.
“I thought we could do better,” Andrew said.
The Gorniks first purchased five acres of land in Derry Township to build specialty housing from the ground up – a process Andrew said would have taken more than a year to complete. In December, the couple bought a smaller property with two homes in Cook Township and knew they could begin assisting veterans in a few months as the renovation process would be a lot quicker than building a home.
Heroes Never Alone has one veteran and his wife set to move into the cottage this summer.
Bob Lesko and his wife, Joanie, currently live in a townhouse in Whitney. But their current home has too much space and too many stairs for the older couple to easily get around.
Bob, who served four years in the Air Force in the 1960s, began worrying about how he would take care of his wife as he gets older and possibly no longer help himself. The Leskos, who met Shela while she was working at the Whitney South Townhouses, reached out to see if Heroes Never Alone could help them during the next chapter of their life.
“(Shela and Andrew) have been miracle workers here,” Joanie said. “This home gave us something to look forward to.”
Since the renovations began, the Leskos have been out to the house numerous times to provide their input on how the property can best suit them. Heroes Never Alone has expanded doorways to 36 inches, allowing the couple to move about in the electric scooters they use at times to get around and ensured closet rods are not too high so that Bob doesn’t have to overreach.
On Monday, Shela took the Leskos to Lowe’s to pick out appliances, flooring and a new front door for the cottage. While Bob does a majority of the cooking, Joanie made sure their new stove has all the knobs and buttons on the front so there is less of a risk for injury reaching over a hot stove.
The whole process has been exciting for the couple, who have been married for 57 years and still refer to one another as “best buddies.”
The excitement has kept Bob and Joanie up at times with their “mind racing” with new ideas for the cottage, breathing new life into their lives.
“It’s fun instead of being dull and boring,” Bob said.
Along with having all the rooms on one floor, their new front yard will be grass and flat for Bob to decorate for the holidays, something he enjoys because of the positive effect it has on those who pass by, he said. Their current yard is on a slope with a lot of rocks and has become unsafe for the 82-year-old veteran to decorate.
Heroes Never Alone plans for the property are ambitious and more than just providing a home with wide doorways. The organization is raising funds to expand its volunteer base to help with maintaining the property. The homes sit on three acres which includes a walking trail to a gazebo and small pond with Koi.
After finishing the cottage, Heroes Never Alone plans to renovate the main home, which has two bedrooms, each with a private bath, with a finished game room and reading area for two more veterans to call home.
In the future, the organization would like to provide services including meal preparation and grocery shopping, partnering with local doctors who can assist residents and working with a local church for any spiritual needs of the veteran.
Since receiving notice recognizing Heroes Never Alone as a 501©(3) nonprofit, Shela’s been working to get paperwork in order so the organization can work with the Department of Veterans Affairs in assisting veterans and begin applying for grants to help with costs.
“I don’t know when she sleeps,” Joanie said. “She makes me tired just watching her.”
For the Gorniks, the calling to help veterans in their community is one “God put on our hearts,” Shela said.
Andrew wants to show appreciation for those who served through the work Heroes Never Alone is doing.
“You can say ‘Thank you’ until you’re blue in the face but I want our actions to say ‘Thank you,’” Andrew said.
Now, the couple and their volunteers are working fast to meet a July 4 deadline to have the cottage ready for the Leskos. Not only does the date hold meaning for being Independence Day, it will be Joanie’s 77th birthday as well.
“We have been taking care of each other and now we are being taken care of,” Bob said. “This is the final chapter but it will be a fun one.”
To learn more about Heroes Never Alone and their mission visit https://heroesneveralone.org.
