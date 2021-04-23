Local nonprofit providing housing, employment opportunities for people with disabilities

Like the more than two dozen individuals with disabilities he oversees in group homes, Stephen Hall of Latrobe has found a home in Community Options, Inc.
“I love what I do. I love this job,” said Hall, 36, executive director of Community Options’ Westmoreland County office located in Hempfield Township.
The New Jersey-based nonprofit provides housing and employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hall said his office operates 15 residential homes in Westmoreland County, providing housing for about 26 individuals.
The nonprofit recently opened its first group home in Unity Township, located on Primrose Drive, where three men, ages 25-35, with “high-functioning” autism live.
“People with autism and people with developmental disabilities are people like everybody else,” Hall said. “We advocate for these types of people who can’t necessarily live on their own. That’s why we provide residential housing for them, and we staff them 24 hours per day.”
With a regional workforce of 140 employees, Community Options provides in-home supports, community-based day program services, supported employment services, advocacy, behavioral support services and more.
Juli Cehula of Unity Township has served as a behavioral specialist with Community Options since 2019.
“I’m lucky to wake up each day looking forward to go to work and spend time with awesome individuals,” she said. “Community Options provides a home to individuals with disabilities of every background.”
Cehula said the nonprofit is able to support people with disabilities, helping them to grow their independence, cultivate a new social environment, support their daily living and obtain employment in the community.
Staff consists of direct care workers, program managers, program specialists, behavioral specialists, among others.
What makes the job worthwhile for Hall is experiences like watching the gradual and personal growth of a young woman who recently earned a job at a fast food restaurant.
“A couple years ago, this was a person that if someone were to have told me that she would have a job, I’d have said, ‘No, she would never have a job,’” Hall said.
This individual had low reading and math abilities and was “highly unstable and couldn’t focus,” Hall said. But after a couple years of working with her, Hall noticed positive improvements in her life.
“She has a job right now, and she’s really turned things around,” he said. “We’re really proud of her.”
About half of the individuals with disabilities living in Community Option’s Westmoreland County homes are employed. The nonprofit’s supported employment services provides these men and women with a job coach, while others are able to work independently.
“We just got a few more who got jobs as things are starting to lessen with the pandemic,” Hall said. “We have a lot of individuals who are working right now, which is great.”
But what makes the service Community Options provides so important?
Hall has a simple answer.
“I could give you all the fancy terms for us like ‘community inclusion’ and ‘advocacy’ … But really, it just comes down to giving them the best life possible,” he said. “They are easily forgotten about or pushed aside, or if they get jobs, they are the type of people who could be targeted for lower pay.”
To qualify for housing, residents must have a consolidated waiver through the state. Hall said these are obtained through support coordinators and psychological evaluations, usually starting at a young age.
“A lot of these individuals that we have come (locally) from their families,” Hall said. “It’s the next step in their life. If their son or daughter isn’t able to live independently, we allow them to do come to our program.”
Community Options also provides its residents an alternative to Pennsylvania’s state hospitals.
“We’re trying to prevent people that can still be a productive member of society from being thrown in a state hospital,” he said. “We provide this opportunity for them to live their best life, to have the same opportunities that we have, to an extent.”
A lifelong resident of the Greensburg-Latrobe area, Hall has no plans of going anywhere. He’s lived for 10 years in Latrobe where the nonprofit’s annual Cupid’s Chase charity race that benefits people with special needs is held at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m probably going to be here until I retire, probably in the same position,” Hall said, the one he’s been in since November 2019. “I don’t want to move any higher than where I’m at, because I really enjoy working with the families.”
Hall said he’d like for Community Options to open one or two houses per year in the county, where group homes are also located in Greensburg, Jeannette and Irwin. Hall also wants to expand the nonprofit’s supported employment services and its day program called Options Quest.
Westmoreland’s Community Options office was established in 2012 to provide community-based options for residential and employment support services to individuals with disabilities living in the county.
“It’s really a family organization,” he said. “We’re close knit — we’re taking care of people’s lives. We’re really doing really good work here.”
