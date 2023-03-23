HARRISBURG – State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59), and state Sens. Kim Ward (R-39) and Joe Pittman (R-41) recently announced nearly $3 million in grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for projects within the 59th Legislative District.
Local Share Account grants support economic development, job training, community improvement and public interest projects through gaming funds under Act 71 of 2004.
“These projects are very important to our community,” Rossi said. “Maintaining where we live and work is critical to job creators and the economy and gives us a sense of belonging. It is vital we are taking the proper steps to invest in our stormwater, safety, infrastructure and much-needed construction projects.”
“Community and economic development go hand-in-hand,” Ward said. “This $3 million in funding will support 11 projects throughout Westmoreland County and will help strengthen our local economy through job creation, advance our regional efforts to attract and grow businesses, while also improving the quality of life for our residents.”
“At a time when many families and communities are feeling a strain from inflation, state investments play an even greater role in helping to strengthen our local region,” Pittman said. “I’m glad to have worked with my fellow elected officials to help secure this funding, which will ensure numerous municipalities are able to continue to advance projects for the benefit of area residents.”
The local grants include:
- Derry Township — $58,500 to retrofit two stormwater management ponds within the Spring Crest Community;
- Derry Township — $35,000 to purchase of two inflatable river rescue boats;
- Fairfield Township — $85,689 to purchase and outfit a new utility truck, plow and spreader;
- Latrobe — $10,977 to replace the current lights at City Hall with LED lighting throughout the building to conserve energy and reduce energy bills;
- Unity Township – $187,500 for security upgrades at the public works facility;
- Unity Township — $38,438 to replace the roof at the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Training Center;
- Bolivar — $297,000 to expand the fire station which is in need of renovations;
- Latrobe — $326,839 to upgrade an old traffic signal at a Ligonier Street intersection;
- Unity Township — $999,500 to replace the Shinsky Road Bridge which is in poor condition, structurally deficient, and functionally obsolete;
- Unity Township — $187,500 to replace the security fence at the public works building, and
- Donegal Township — $700,000 to install a sewage line from the Pennsylvania Turnpike exchange exit going east to the Laurel Highlands Campground.
The CFA was established as an independent agency that holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
