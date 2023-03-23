HARRISBURG – State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59), and state Sens. Kim Ward (R-39) and Joe Pittman (R-41) recently announced nearly $3 million in grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for projects within the 59th Legislative District.

Local Share Account grants support economic development, job training, community improvement and public interest projects through gaming funds under Act 71 of 2004.

