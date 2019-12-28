If taking a plunge in an icy river is not your idea of a fun way to start the New Year, perhaps you may want to bundle up and take a motorcycle ride for a good cause instead.
The Ridgeview Riderz, a local family oriented motorcycle riding club will participate in the Polar Bear Ride, a 30-mile ride will start at the Blairsville Sheetz at noon Wednesday, Jan 1. The group will ride to Black Bull Inn in Dayton. The inn is hosting a pig roast and musical entertainment.
“We decided to initiate the ride after one of our members told us about the pig roast. He is a member of the band that is playing at the event and suggested we take a ride there and make it a fundraising activity for our club,” said Bill Johnson, the club’s president. “The ride is open to anyone who wants to join us. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate.”
A donation will be collected from all participants and will be donated to a local charity on behalf of the Ridgeview Riderz. Go to the Ridgeview Riderz Facebook page to sign up to participate in this event.
Johnson said the Ridgeview Riderz is a not for profit organization, operating with the sole purpose of promoting good, clean, and safe riding.
“We represent motorcycle riding, family, unity, camping, traveling, and fun and the camaraderie of the members,” said Johnson. “Our mission is to have a motorcycle riding group that people can be part of without dealing with the politics and infrastructure of traditional riding groups or clubs. We are a group of riders that will ride free wherever and whenever they may choose.”
Before they formed their own riding club, the group was part of the Southern Cruisers that started in Tennessee. They started the Ridgeview Riderz in 2016. They have 50 members and 20 active riders.
Most of our members are from Blairsville, Derry, Latrobe, and Indiana. They meet monthly at the Community Crossroads Church in Blairsville.
“It’s nice to ride as a group. If you break down you are not by yourself. You have somebody there who will not leave you behind.” Johnson said.
The members believe in total freedom, no dues, no initiation fees, no mandatory meetings, and no major commitments
“We are actively seeking new members, both men and women. The bike you ride is your choice, not ours, we accept all.” said Johnson.
The group takes several trips during the summer/fall months. They have gone to the Tail of the Dragon road in Tennessee for the past four years in a row. During Thunder in the Valley in Johnstown, they do a 100-mile ride through the Laurel Highlands as memorial run for their Western Pennsylvania Fallen Riders Foundation.
The Ridgeview Riderz actively supports Western Pennsylvania Fallen Riders as its main charity.
“The members wanted to do something to help the community, when we learned about the Fallen Riders group,” Johnson said. “After that group dissolved a few years back, we formed our own 501© nonprofit group to help the families of fallen riders.”
Johnson said the sole purpose of establishing the Fallen Riders Foundation Western Pennsylvania Chapter is to help the families of riders who are injured or killed while on their bike.
“We don’t care if you are a club member or an independent. If you go down, and your family needs help, that where we come in,” Johnson said.
They help with funeral expenses, medical transportation costs, or even assistance to pay an outstanding bill. They opened a food pantry and will help with household chores such as mowing grass, cleaning, and laundry, whatever is needed.
“We are people who ride, who saw a real need in our rather extended family of the wind, and did what it takes to take action about the situation,” Johnson said.
The foundation is totally dependent on donations from individuals for what it does. To make a donation to the Fallen Riders Foundation, submit contributions to 171 Briar Lane, Derry, PA 15717. For more information, call 724-672-0134.
“Sometimes we partner with other groups to raise the money we need for the foundation. We organize poker runs and basket raffles,” Johnson said. “We concentrate on building our funds up during the winter months when we cannot get out and ride.”
Membership in the Ridgeview Riderz is open to anyone that is 18 years of age or older, any race, creed, or sex and has a valid motorcycle license, or a motorcycle permit (limited participation), as well as proof of liability insurance. Members must own and ride a motorcycle. A spouse, or any other person, can also become a member if they ride as a passenger.
Go to Ridgeview Riderz Facebook page for more information.
