Local man seeks to quench Kenya's thirst for clean water

After several deployments as a civilian contractor driving convoys for the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps in Iraq, Ken Clark of Ligonier had seen enough destruction and human suffering. In three tours he had been on over 522 missions and had been in convoys that had been attacked 254 times—20 would be up close and personal.
Clark not only experienced the loss of friends and co-workers, he witnessed the ravages of war on a country and its population.
He says of his time in Iraq, “The amount of poverty and hardship is really heartbreaking. It really touched me in a lot of different ways…but it didn’t wreck me, it motivated me.”
After two tours in Iraq, Clark decided he had to make a positive impact on the world. He signed on with the Peace Corps and asked to be sent to “the worst place with the biggest need.” The Peace Corps assigned him to Sub-Saharan Africa. Then, just before what would be his first mission to Kenya, he was recalled to Iraq as the war intensified.
It was a number of years before Clark would have the opportunity to give back but the desire never waned.
In 2014 Clark finally had the chance to travel and volunteered with an non-governmental organization (NGO) out of Houston, Texas to provide medical supplies and medicine to remote villages in Kenya. It was during this mission that Clark first witnessed the rampant disease and illness caused by lack of access to clean water.
“I realized after speaking with doctors with whom I worked that the main problem of illness was to be found in the water. I decided then I’d rather treat the problem at the source rather than just the symptoms,” he said.
Six months later, after researching water filters, Clark and his wife Judy took 20 water filters to the Rift Valley. Working with NGO staff and doctors they set up a test of 20 villages and documented the incidence of illness and types prior to and after the water filters were introduced. After another six months, Clark returned to go over the results with the NGO staff and doctors.
The results showed a 77 percent reduction in disease overall and the eradication of cholera in communities provided with water filters. It was then Clark decided to start Clean Water Kenya (CWK) and work exclusively with water filters. CWK was incorporated in Pennsylvania and gained 501.c.3 status in January 2016.
The water crisis in Kenya is dire. According to water.org, “With a population of 50 million, 32 percent of Kenyans rely on unimproved water sources, such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers, while 48 percent of Kenyans lack access to basic sanitation solutions.”
These conditions are especially evident in rural areas and informal urban settlements where communities lack connections to infrastructure or the existing distribution system is overburdened and unreliable. This neglect is due to problems in governance, a lack of private investment in Kenya and disproportionate resource allocation.
Aside from epidemics of waterborne disease, lack of access to clean water creates a host of other related problems. Most of the clean water in Kenya is prioritized to flow towards wealthier communities who can pay for it. This unequal distribution creates conditions in rural and impoverished urban communities that are ripe for water profiteering, rationing and conflict.
At the village level, lack of access to clean water and the diseases that result have a withering effect on the community. When one person is sick another must care for them, so every illness effects two people. This reduces productivity and drains time villagers could be spending working or seeking an education. Water collection itself causes drag on society by making women and children into full-time water gathers rather than students or working adults.
Clark, his wife Judy and the team at CWK seek to remedy these issues through a pragmatic “boots on the ground” approach of direct action. Charitable donations to CWK go directly toward purchasing Kenyan made water filters and rain barrels and distributing them throughout the country to those that lack access to clean water. All of CWK’s travel expenses and time are personally absorbed by the members and volunteers, giving them the ability to convert almost 100 percent of their donations to the purchase and distribution of water filters to Kenyans in need.
To accomplish this, Clark has assembled teams in Pennsylvania and Kenya to facilitate the mission. Jackson Kanga of Kenya has been with him from the beginning. Clark met Kanga on his first trip to Kenya working to distribute medicine and supplies to clinics that treat waterborne diseases.
Kanga and Clark connected immediately and Kanga became his point man in Kenya. Kanga is the In-County Coordinator and the first contact with the tribes of the Rift Valley. Along with his assistant Virginia Turasha, a Kenyan woman and educator active in many women’s groups, Kanga establishes a rapport with village elders, identifies secure distribution sites and compiles lists of people in need of filters.
Kanga is passionate about CWK’s mission and is resilient and resourceful. Clark speaks very highly of him. “He came to Nairobi as a teenager looking for work,” he said. “Jackson is a survivor. He knows how to get things done.”
Clark explained that Kanga lived for about 12 years in the Kibera Slum in Nairobi, “He lived with six other men in this squalor working every day to better his life.”
Now a professional licensed truck driver, Kanga also works as a safari guide. Besides being self-taught in English, Kanga speaks Swahili as well as his tribal language of Kamba. “He’s just what we needed and still need today,” Clark proclaimed.
Kanga via email asserted that CWK “Has a big impact (on) the people of Kenya…we’ve managed to help people in both Masai land and Kamba land.” He also noted “Now it’s very rare (for) them to get diseases because they have clean water from filters which Clean Water Kenya has donated.”
Dave Kindl of Derry, CWK’s board member and secretary, related the impact he has personally witnessed in Kenya. “It’s so nice to see how little it takes to do so much. You raise a couple of hundred bucks and you buy some filters and all of a sudden this whole village is healthier and more productive,” he noted. “I’ve seen it with my own eyes, the look that people give you when you hand them the filter. Santa must feel that way!”
CWK’s efforts in Kenya have purified over three million gallons of polluted water and brought clean water to over 197 villages, countless individual families, three clinics and three schools. It has provided relief to more than 80,000 remote Kenyans and has plans to do even more.
In 2017 CWK delivered over 470 water filters to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Recently CWK has distributed 200 Chujio water filters and 50 rain barrels to two remote villages in the Rift Valley of Kenya.
If you would like to donate or volunteer with CWK you can learn more at their website www.cleanwaterkenya.com. To donate by mail send a check to Clean Water Kenya, P.O. Box 861, Ligonier, PA. 15658. Clark has also written a book about his experiences as a convoy driver in Iraq. The book “Other Sons and Daughters: A True Account of Civilian Convoy Drivers in Iraq” is available to purchase on the website. All proceeds go to Clean Water Kenya.
