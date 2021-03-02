Local group Derek Woods Band receives national music award

A local band that will be performing Thursday at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg is the recent recipient of a Hollywood Music in Media Award in the category of Best Americana/Acoustic Award.
The Derek Woods Band will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in the theater’s VIP Experience (Virtually In The Palace) series that’s been presenting free concerts during the pandemic. The bands can be seen live on Thursdays on the Palace Theatre Facebook page, with each video available through the following Wednesday.
“We were excited to be nominated and then it was a shock and an honor to actually win,” founder Derek Woods of Greensburg said.
The Hollywood Music in Media Award honors the music of visual mediums of film, TV, movie trailers, video games, commercials and other forms, and the individuals who created and produced them.
The awards ceremonies feature live music, celebrities and tributes to music icons.
The event was held virtually this year. The award for the Derek Woods Band was presented by legendary saxophonist Scott Page, who’s played with Pink Floyd, Supertramp and Toto.
The award was for the band’s single, “Unforgiving Tree.” The video was recorded last year by Jamie Wright from Division Street Films based out of Pittsburgh and New York City. The band uses audio engineer Daniel Blake of Armbrust’s studio The Schoolhouse for their recordings.
“We were scouting around different farm fields around Greensburg to find a tree that fits the story line,” Woods said about the location for the award-winning video.
“We eventually found one that was alone in a soybean field in Unity Township and got permission from the farmer.”
Woods, who grew up in a musical family in Ligonier, is a vocalist and plays the acoustic guitar and harmonica.
His father, Tim Woods, is a guitarist and was inducted in the New York Blues Hall of Fame in 2012. His brother Ryan is a vocalist and guitarist, and all three men perform together as the Woods Family Band.
“I grew up with music all around me,” Woods said.
“When I turned 19, I moved to Los Angeles and lived there for a few years while I worked for a record label. I studied music and learned about the business side.”
He formed the Derek Woods Band nine years ago. They have performed at many local venues, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, among many other gigs. They have shared the stage with legendary acts including Jefferson Starship, Leon Russell, Lisa Marie Presley, Rusted Root and others. They’re now working on their fifth album.
“I’m the songwriter and I usually bring the songs to the table and the rest of the musicians put their own two cents in and write their parts,” Woods said.
The band includes lead guitarist Joshua Carns of Unity Township, drummer Chris Berlin of suburban Pittsburgh, bass player Chris Schaney of Hempfield, and saxophonist Joe Scheller of Greensburg.
Scheller, a professional musician for about 12 years, has been playing music since he was 10 years old. He joined the Derek Woods Band in 2019.
“It’s definitely a huge accomplishment and reflection on our hard work,” he said about the award. “When you’re putting in time and practicing your skills and instrument or voice, it’s unreal to be recognized in this fashion.”
The band had to cancel concerts last year because of the pandemic, but they’re looking forward to performing again in 2021.
“We’re getting ready to announce everything,” Woods said. “We’re also putting on the outdoor Jambrewzle music festival that we put on every year at the Four Seasons Brewing Company in Latrobe. We’re looking forward to traveling, too.”
Find the Derek Woods Band on Facebook or at derekwoodsband.com. Their music is available to listen to on YouTube.
