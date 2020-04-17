NBC’s “Little Big Shots” series on Sunday evenings celebrates the remarkable stories of children with different talents. There are artists, dancers, musicians and youngsters who have become little experts in recycling, astronomy and animal rescue.
A segment that will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 19, will feature an 8-year-old girl who has acted in several movies and who can sing opera in multiple languages. When host Melissa McCarthy interviews her about her life and her interests, she will have a lot of positive things to say about Latrobe and what it’s famous for — Mister Rogers, Arnold Palmer, the banana split and football.
After the show airs on Sunday, add Victory Brinker herself to that list of fame.
Victory, the daughter of Christine and Eric Brinker of Unity Township, has won numerous talent shows and has sung the National Anthem to open college and professional sports events. People involved with “Little Big Shots” discovered her on Instagram in June, and Victory filmed her segment of the show last year. On Thursday, she worked on additional film footage from home.
Christine Brinker is a naturopathic doctor at Brinker Family Wellness in Greensburg. Her husband is pastor of Impact Life Church in the Mountain View area. The couple has 11 children ranging in age from four to 28, and nine of them are adopted. Victory was adopted as an infant and loves to talk about her adoption.
“My mom and dad prayed really hard for all of us, and if you pray really hard, you can have 11 kids, too,” she told McCarthy when the interview was being filmed.
Victory and her siblings are home-schooled.
“We are proud of all of our kids,” Christine Brinker said about what each one has accomplished. “It’s fun watching all of them find the things they love, and there’s nothing better than watching your kids do what they love to do.”
For Victory, that was singing.
She first learned the scales during home-schooling, then asked her mother to show her a video of someone hitting high notes.
“I want to do that,” she said after watching opera singers on YouTube.
Brinker found the music to “Ave Maria” and Victory mastered it within a week. Then the girl announced that she wanted to sing in a talent show, and made her debut in Pittsburgh. She was just 6 when she stepped out on a stage in front of 700 people, and that first place win was the beginning of more competitions. She started acting, too.
Victory is in a Christian film, “Season of Surrender,” that has not yet been released. That stars Vincent Bingham and Dawn Phillips-Fink. Brinker is not permitted to give information about another movie that’s also in post-production. In it, Victory plays the daughter of an unnamed prominent actor. She gets to sing in both of the movies.
Victory sings opera in English, Italian, Latin, Spanish and German. She deliberately chooses difficult music because she enjoys the challenge. Once a song has been selected, her mother helps her to work on it, and Desiree Soteres, a professional singer and voice teacher in Pittsburgh, helps her to perfect it.
She will be singing a piece from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” on Sunday’s segment. Ellen DeGeneres is one of the show’s executive producers.
“I made a lot of friends,” Victory said about her filming experience. “Parker is 11 and he started his own pickle business. Finley is an Elvis tribute artist, and there’s a girl named Charlie who’s a national indoor skydiving champion. It was really fun to get together with them.”
The Brinkers were planning a watch party with family and friends at a local restaurant. Plans changed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We’re going to have our own watch party at home,” Victory said. “And we’re inviting our friends and family to watch it with us from their own homes.”
Visit “Victory Brinker” on YouTube to see the girl’s past performances.
