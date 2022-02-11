Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the approval of grant awards totaling over $29 million for 2,115 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program, including multiple local fire and EMS companies.
Local recipients and their award amounts include: Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Goodwill Hose Company No. 1, $11,649; Latrobe VFD Hook & Ladder Company No. 2, $15,000; Latrobe VFD Freewill Volunteer Hose Company No. 3 & 4, $11,110; Latrobe VFD Good Friends Hose Company No. 5, $15,000; Latrobe VFD Free Service Fire Unit No. 6, $11,084; Rough Terrain Support Unit (Latrobe), $15,000; Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company (VFC), $15,000; Crabtree VFD, $15,000; Darlington VFD, $15,000; Derry Township VFD at Bradenville, $15,000; Fairfield Township VFC No. 1, $15,000; Hannastown VFD, $15,000; Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $13,500; Lloydsville VFD, $15,000; Mount Pleasant Township VFD No. 2 (Pleasant Unity), $15,000; New Alexandria VFD, $15,000; Pleasant Unity VFD, $15,000; Salem Township VFD No. 2, $15,000; Salem Township VFD No. 1, $15,000; Westmoreland Homesteads VFD (Norvelt), $14,000; and Youngstown VFD and Relief Association, $30,000.
“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
All fire companies, emergency medical service and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021-22 program include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only), and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.
“Fire companies and EMS companies throughout the commonwealth continue to deal the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “Increased call volume, rising costs, and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders. As such, our office is pleased to help get financial assistance into communities across the state.”
A complete list of grant awardees, as well as additional program eligibility requirements and important dates and information associated with future program funding rounds, may be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.