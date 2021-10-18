Local family treats kids to free pumpkins for Halloween

Children who were still looking for the perfect pumpkin for Halloween were in luck this past weekend, as Cory and Anna Stile of Derry Township provided hundreds of pumpkins to local kids for free.
The Stiles posted on social media to alert the community to the giveaway at their home on Uschak Road, which began on Friday and continued through Sunday evening.
“We only gave out 50 or 60 on Friday and Saturday, and the rest of them we gave out today (Sunday),” Cory said, noting that the policy was one free pumpkin for every child.
He said this is actually the second year they have offered free pumpkins for area kids. Last year they gave out approximately 400, but they topped out at more than 500 this year before they ran out.
“Hopefully next year it will keep getting bigger,” he said.
Cory said the success of the Stile family business, Stile Family Hauling & More LLC — which offers hauling, tree removal and other services — gives his family the chance to give back to the community. He said that mostly they just wanted to do something positive for area children, especially those who are less fortunate.
“We went from hardly having any money to doing really well. We’ve been blessed with our business so far,” Cory said. “But this isn’t a ploy for business. We really just wanted to do this for the kids.”
The Stiles reach out to area farmers to source the pumpkins and then purchase them and set them up on their property so kids can come and enjoy the experience of picking out a pumpkin that is just right.
Cory said last year they bought a bunch of large pumpkins because they thought kids would mostly be interested in big ones, but this year they got more of a mix and he was surprised to find that a lot of kids liked the smaller ones and the ones that were different colors, like the green variety.
“They thought the green ones were so cool. They had a blast,” he said.
To make the occasion even better, some of the Stiles’ family friends donated food and drinks to be distributed at the event, Cory said.
The generosity extends to Thanksgiving and Christmas, too. Cory said that for the past few years, the Stiles have been able to provide meals for families in need, in part thanks to monetary donations from people and businesses they know.
Cory said they originally started out by helping with a meal distribution set up by their friend Dave Cochran, owner of Cochran Heating & Cooling of Jeannette, but eventually they expanded and set up their own distribution in the same likeness, now reaching as many as 20 families per holiday, providing meals that cost about $135-$150 each.
“We have friends who do counseling and know families in need,” he said.
He added that the experience of dropping off a meal for a family is an emotional one, describing one time when they provided a meal for an elderly woman whose daughter had recently passed away and who was taking care of several children on a fixed income.
“She was in tears and the little kids are bear-hugging your legs, thanking you for the food,” he said, noting that while not every family is that appreciative, it’s experiences like that one that make it all worth it.
Regarding the pumpkin giveaways, he said that he figures that some of the children who are coming to get pumpkins might not have the best home life or might be dealing with something tough, and getting to pick out a pumpkin and just be a happy kid for a day might make a world of difference to them.
“Maybe they’ll bring their kids to get a pumpkin, someday,” he mused.
The Stiles have two children, 14-year-old Michael and 3-year-old Natalie — who loved getting to meet and play with the kids who came to pick out pumpkins.
