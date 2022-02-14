Dawn was breaking around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 6, when a man pumping gas at Speedway near the Inn at Mountain View on Route 30 saw something odd in the sky.
He thought it was a huge bird flying low just over the treetops across the road. It was all dark in color, had very long legs and tail and a very wide wingspan. It intermittently and slowly flapped its wings before moving out of sight toward White School Road.
He saw it for only 10 seconds and didn’t have a chance to take a picture with his cell phone. Another man who was pumping gas saw it, too.
The witness was familiar with turkey vultures and blue herons, and this was not one of them. He told Stan Gordon of Greensburg that it looked like a flying sting ray, or like something out of the movie “Jurassic Park.”
Gordon has been investigating anomalies ever since he was in elementary school, beginning some 62 years ago. He’s known nationally and internationally for his books on the unexplained and for appearing in documentaries that mostly focus on UFOs, Bigfoot and other cryptids (creatures that are known from folklore or legend but have not been proven scientifically to exist).
That sighting is included in his recently released annual report of unexplained incidents in southwestern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. Many of them occur in the Chestnut Ridge, an area that’s consistently been active in the Derry and Blairsville area.
“It was a very steady year for reports,” Gordon told the Bulletin. “What has really been interesting is that things generally start to slow down in the fall, and things quiet down in the winter. But in 2021, we had a surge of reports in October, November and December.”
The incident near Mountain View was not the only local big bird sighting last year.
On May 22, a man walking his dog in the northern part of Greensburg saw what he thought was a huge bird gliding across the sky. The next day, another person near Otterman Street and Maple Avenue in Greensburg spotted a dark flying creature with a wing span “the length of two cars.” The witness said it was featherless and had leathery looking skin. It also had a straight, pointed tail like a lizard, which was similar to the description from the previous day’s witness. There were other sightings around Greensburg and Route 119 in South Greensburg.
Those bird-like creatures have been called Thunderbirds, for lack of any known identity. They’ve been seen in the sky and on the ground, even on the pavement eating roadkill. Many have been spotted by people who are familiar with birds, and they’re not like anything they know.
That’s what makes so many of the incidents unexplained. Most of the reports to Gordon are sightings of natural or manmade events and objects. They turn out to be planets, stars, satellites, weather balloons, Chinese lanterns or ordinary animals. Gordon weeds them out and posts what’s not logically nor easily explained.
It wasn’t so long ago that many people scoffed at the idea of these anomalies.
“That’s why the majority of people who see them don’t report them and if they do, they don’t want publicity,” Gordon said. “The government has opened up about UFO sightings and is calling them UPAs, for unidentified aerial phenomena. The public is more open minded now and it’s no longer a laughing matter. People are taking this more seriously and that’s vindicated thousands of witnesses that I’ve interviewed over the years who are seeing these things.”
So what else did they see in 2021?
Early last January, someone on the Chestnut Ridge near the border of Westmoreland and Indiana counties reported a broad-shouldered, 7-to-8-foot-tall Bigfoot covered with dirty white matted hair. The creature appeared to be slightly stooped as it moved across a field with its long arms hanging down to its knees.
Around the same area later in January or early February, a hunter reported hearing loud vocalizations in the nearby woods, sounds that he had never heard before. He later found a series of five-toed footprints in the snow.
There were several more reports in April of Bigfoot-like creatures in Westmoreland and Greene counties.
Another alleged Thunderbird was spotted near the Mount Pleasant and Scottdale area on Sept. 7. According to the witness who observed it from a window, it was a very large black bird that was soaring, not flapping its wings.
In Apollo, witnesses said that on Oct. 6, they observed a huge wingless object with red lights along the bottom silently moving through the air.
“There were six smaller objects following the larger object and they began to circle it,” Gordon wrote in his report. “They had one bright light, non-flashing. They then moved ahead of the larger object and could no longer be seen as they moved beyond the trees. The main object continued to move away in the distance.”
A man driving north of Route 119 near the Scottdale/Mount Pleasant exit on Oct. 24, noticed something unusual in the cloudy overcast sky. It was a round, gray cloud that was lighter in color than the surrounding clouds, and that was flying erratically right and left, and up and down. He said it was about the size of a school bus and that it was about 300 to 400 feet in the sky.
“The witness described its movements as similar to a school of fish following a lead fish,” Gordon wrote. ”When he first noticed it, five to six cars ahead of him all jammed on their brakes at the same time.”
Just as the witness was ready to go under the Route 819 overpass, the object began to fade, then disappeared.
Gordon has a photo of what a witness observed on Nov. 3, when he was traveling on Norvelt-Hecla Road. He had just crossed the bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike when he saw a large, bright white, round object with a red tinge about 2,000 feet off the ground. He watched it and followed it for 25 minutes, during which time it hovered over Alverton. He said it was about the size of a house and glowing very brightly.
On Nov. 21, a witness in the Mountain View area was awakened by a strange noise. When he went outside, he and others heard the sound that seemed to move fast around the sky, but they could not see anything, nor figure out where the sound came from. It didn’t sound like a helicopter, and sounded like it was moving east above Route 30.
The 2021 report lists many more incidents in the region, including in and around Pittsburgh, and in the counties of Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette, Cambria and beyond. Gordon, who has never seen any of the anomalies himself, has continued to receive additional reports since the beginning of the year.
“Nobody understands what we are dealing with,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of data suggesting that the things that people are seeing are not extraterrestrial. I think we are dealing with something interdimensional. It has to be something that we don’t understand. I keep an open mind, but I do know that the mysteries won’t be solved in my lifetime.”
For the full 2021 report and many other incidents, visit stangordon.info. To report a sighting, no matter how old, reach him at 724-838-7768.
