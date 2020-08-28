Four years ago, local delegate Leslie Rossi created the red, white and blue-clad Trump House in Unity Township.
On Thursday night, she witnessed President Donald Trump accept his party’s renomination on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C.
“It was an amazing experience to hear from the speakers as well as the president,” Rossi told the Bulletin. “The speakers spoke of the president’s support for business, restoring the American economy, respect for law enforcement, creation of jobs and our faith in God.”
Rossi received an invitation via email to attend Thursday’s event in the nation’s capital.
“I wasn’t sure it was even legitimate,” she said. “I got it Saturday, and then I didn’t even open it until I got back from the Trump House at 1 in the morning. And then I looked at it like, ‘Is this real?’ Because you get so many phony (emails) today.”
Rossi spends seven days a week at the Trump House helping hundreds register to vote or change their party affiliation. She says she helped about 100 people just this past Saturday.
“My initial reaction when I got this was, ‘Oh, I’m going to have to miss the Trump House for a couple of days,’” Rossi said. “But I was excited, because I feel like the people of the Trump House is a grassroots movement. So, my being able to go shows that the president understands and makes the little guy count ... Him inviting me is saying thank you to all those people in Pennsylvania that are coming out and supporting him.”
Rossi, of Latrobe, had intended to attend the Republican National Convention before most of the plans for the traditional party gathering were canceled because of the pandemic. She said that didn’t affect her efforts toward the president’s campaign.
“I said, ‘Well that’s great because I reach more people here (at the Trump House),’” Rossi added.
Rossi met Trump in December 2016 at a rally in Harrisburg. She recalls that the president recognized her after she called out to him saying, “I did the Trump House!”
“He looked at me and said, ‘Is that really you?” Rossi noted. “I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘Get over here and get your husband up here ... It’s amazing what you did.’”
The president also shared a post of the Trump House on Twitter during his 2016 campaign.
When she’s not working at the Trump House, Rossi renovates and rents out property for Crystal Creek Management.
She says she’s proud to have been invited to Thursday’s event because it represents “our solid grassroots movement in Pennsylvania to re-elect the president.”
“I loved the words, ‘America’s strength is America’s people!’” Rossi said of Trump’s acceptance speech. “I believe this to be true and am confident the people will re-elect President Donald Trump on Nov. 3. I say this with confidence because of my interactions with the people I meet that come to the Trump House and the discussions we share.”
