Local conservationist receives Trout Unlimited’s highest award

Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited recently presented Monty Murty of Laughlintown its Don Robb Memorial Chapter Service Award for his exemplary service.
Murty, a life member of the nonprofit, currently serves as the chapter’s treasurer and past president. Murty also recently served as tahe executive vice president for the PA Council of Trout Unlimited and as national leadership council representative.
This award is to recognize his many years of dedicated service to lead the organization in its mission to preserve coldwater fisheries and to teach stream conservation practices to students. The chapter also presented Murty with a $100 gift certificate for Ligonier Outfitters.
Murty has led the chapter in teaching coldwater conservation, fly tying and fly casting classes to local middle and high school students. He has presented dozens of stream-related programs during field days and field trips for local schools.
For many students, it was their first exposure to collecting and identifying critters in the stream that trout need to survive. He has organized and helped with programs for adults including fly fishing events for ladies’ and disabled military veterans. Internally, he has served as a mentor for many of the chapter’s leaders.
Currently, Murty is spending endless hours, much of it behind the scenes, preparing for and developing a Coldwater Conservation Plan for Linn Run. The study includes habitat assessment, water quality sampling, collection and identification of macroinvertebrates — trout bugs — and surveying trout populations in the stream and tributaries. The final report will identify stressors and where stream remediation might enhance wild brook trout habitat and populations.
This award is named for Don Robb, long-time owner of Don Robb’s Fly Ship in Ligonier, the spiritual home of fly fishing in the Laurel Highlands. Robb was also one of the founders of Forbes Trail Chapter.
Although Robb was nationally known as a fly rod builder, he was best known as the fly fishing mentor to generations of school boys, many of whom spent their after-school hours sweeping out the shop in exchange for his knowledge of the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.