As members of the local community reflect on 9/11 and, in particular, the legacy of Flight 93, it’s clear that even 20 years later, the memories and emotions of that day are never far from the surface.
Here are some of their stories:
Rosie Wolford
Getting ready for a business trip back when she was a member of the sales and marketing team at Latrobe Specialty Steel Co., Rosie Wolford — who now has a position as manager of labor relations at the company and who currently serves as mayor of Latrobe — said that she remembers feeling stunned when she first saw images of the destruction at the World Trade Center.
“I was supposed to be flying that day,” she said. “I remember walking into my bathroom, coming out and seeing the tower on fire and smoke coming out of the tower.
“I remember just sitting there on my bed in total disbelief.”
Her son, she said, was a senior in high school and knew she was scheduled to leave that day. At that time, his school didn’t permit students to carry cell phones, so he had to ask a teacher for permission to run out to his car and grab his phone so he could call and make sure she was okay.
At work, she said, it was mass chaos as she fielded calls from concerned friends and family checking in on her and others.
“Chaos, fear and just tremendous anxiety,” she said. “We turned on a bunch of TVs at work and people were glued to them trying to figure out what was going on.”
Her brother, she said, was supposed to fly out to Hawaii the next day. Instead, because all flights were grounded, he rented a car so he could drive back home.
“It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years, because even now I still feel that panic from that time. It’s still frightening to think about today,” she said.
———
Mike O’Barto
Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto said he was working at the township municipal building when someone called and told the staff there to turn on the TV.
“I’ll never forget it,” he said.
“By that time, all the news stations were showing footage of smoke and fire coming out of the towers. Over the next half hour, we got word a plane in western Pennsylvania was hijacked.”
He noted an intense heat that day, and thinking that “it was almost like the world was coming to an end.”
———
John Brasile
“That was a crazy day for me,” said Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile.
His son, 2 and 1/2 years old at the time, fell ill so he took the day off work. His wife, who was working at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, called and asked him if he was watching TV.
“When I turned it on I could see what was going on. I didn’t see the first plane hit,” he said.
His wife told him he needed to prepare for the worst as Flight 93 approached the area.
“She told me, ‘Get to the fire station and get your men together,’ because another hijacked plane had been spotted about four miles from the airport,” he said.
Brasile said he called his mother and asked her to watch his son, recalling what his wife had said.
“That was probably the most intense thing I ever had to hear from her,” he said, noting that he remembered his wife telling him that a local pilot was up flying in the area at the time and had to be told to come down immediately as all air traffic came to a halt.
———
Jason Patrick
A longtime member currently serving as chaplain for the Unity Township American Legion Post 982 Sons of the American Legion, Jason Patrick said he doesn’t remember where he was when it happened, but he can clearly recall being hit with a wave of emotions on that day.
“I was in shock, and then I had the anger, and the emotion of the tragedy of the event,” he said.
———
Roland “Bud” Mertz
Westmoreland County Director of Public Safety Bud Mertz was assigned to the Pennsylvania State Police Command Post at the Flight 93 crash site, serving as a dispatcher at the time.
“That day turned into that week,” he said. “It was a long day by the time we got up there, and we worked overnight and throughout the next morning.”
He recalled feeling a little dazed at first, although he had to set aside the emotions when it was time to go to work.
“It was the amount of confusion you had as an individual because you just witnessed the towers being hit. Then you had an incident in your backyard, basically. It was a lot of disbelief and confusion, like, ‘How can this happen?’ But once you get to the command post, there’s so much work to be done that you have to set that confusion aside.”
He said he was getting ready for a meeting when the towers were hit, and he went to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks to help work the communications room because it was being flooded with calls.
“When all this happened, it’s just, there was nothing more that you really needed to do other than to support where you worked.”
———
Susan Huba
A senior attending Grove City College, a conservative Christian college located north of Pittsburgh, Susan Huba said she was attending a chapel service just before 9 a.m., and after it ended, the chaplain made an announcement telling students to go back to their dorms, and that there would be no more classes until further notice.
“I went back to the dorm and turned on the TV and called my boyfriend at the time, Steve (now her husband). He worked at the Latrobe airport in one of the private hangars and I had to find out if he was okay,” said Huba, who currently serves as executive director of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
“He was there all day because they were grounding flights.”
She said her mother was a nervous wreck regarding her trip home from Grove City that day.
“My mom forbade me from getting on I-79 or the Turnpike. Too close to Pittsburgh. She didn’t want me anywhere on the roads.”
———
Dr. Carol Fox
Alerted to what was going on by patients coming into her family medicine office in Mountain View that day, Dr. Carol Fox, currently senior vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer, and interim executive medical director of the Excela Health Medical Group, turned on the TV to witness the events as they unfolded in New York City. She and the rest of the staff later “learned about the potential for some type of terrorist event in our area.”
“There was a lot of fear and trepidation expressed by patients and by staff,” she said. “Once I learned that a plane had crashed in Shanksville I became increasingly frightened. My husband’s grandmother resided there at the time (and as it turned out, the crash site was on her family’s former homestead). I was very worried about her. We learned that family were (with some difficulty) able to get to her.
“I also learned that my brother-in-law, who was involved in Somerset County Emergency Management, and his cousin who was the assistant fire chief in Shanksville, they were able to get to the crash site quickly and noted no evidence of humans (survivors or otherwise). It was all very eerie.”
She and her husband debated whether or not to pick up their children from school.
“We ultimately decided to leave them in school. They told us later that they were (some) of the few students who remained at the school,” she said.
“It was a very scary and sad day for us all.”
———
Sean Kertes
Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, who was a student at Hempfield Area High School at the time, said he believes he was in a science class listening to a teacher lecture that day.
“I remember the fear, the chaos, the uncertainty. It resonated with everybody in Westmoreland County,” he said.
———
Dr. Georgia Teppert
Now superintendent in the Greater Latrobe School District, Dr. Georgia Teppert was serving as the assistant principal at Greater Latrobe Senior High School when one of the other administrators got a call from his daughter in New York on his flip phone saying that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
“A few minutes after that, it rang again, when the second one hit,” she said.
“We all just got up at that time, went right into the office and went into automatic mode.”
Panicked parents were calling, wanting to pick up their kids from school, so administrators worked into the evening hours making sure that every parent who wanted to pick up their child could do so, and that all the students were accounted for. She said the school day ended at 2:30 p.m., but the administrators were there until after 6 p.m. that day. Then they had to work on addressing the concerns of students and parents the next day and the days after.
“We talked to a child psychologist about limiting access to TVs, trying to keep the day as normal as possible,” she said.
Teppert stepped in to help one student, in particular, whose mother called her from Washington, D.C., near the Pentagon. The mother asked Teppert to go see her son and let him know that his mother and father were okay, and Teppert also took the student home herself after the parent asked if she could.
“It was unbelievable. I remember looking at my secretaries, wondering, ‘Will we be here tomorrow?’” she said.
She said the most terrifying part was when the reports came in about Flight 93.
“When they started saying there was another plane in the air in the Somerset area, we didn’t know if it was coming over the high school, since we’re near the airport,” she noted.
“It affected the students, affected me. For days and weeks after that, I could not process it, the fear of having the airport right by us ... It was super scary, for our location.”
———
Gina Cerilli Thrasher
Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher was a sophomore at Greensburg Central Catholic High School on 9/11.
“I remember the cable was not working that day, so we had to listen to the radio. The classrooms were silent while everyone nervously listened to the news.”
———
R. Bruce Love
Bruce Love, president of LawnRx in Latrobe, was listening to Howard Stern’s show on the radio when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
“From that moment until the second plane hit, it became a news station reporting the chaos,” he said.
Working in the lawn care industry, he said he remembers it being “a perfect day to be working outside,” with the sun shining and not a cloud in the sky. He was working near the Diamond in Ligonier when he heard a slew of Pennsylvania State Police vehicles speeding past Fort Ligonier on Route 30.
“It wasn’t long (after that) I heard a fourth plane crashed up in Somerset,” he said.
Later that morning, his wife went into the business’ office and contacted him on the two-way radio to inform him that Kennametal had been evacuated and the airport was shutting down.
“When I got home, I watched the TV until the wee hours of the morning,” he said.
———
Tracy Trotter
As a librarian, Adams Memorial Library Director Tracy Trotter said one of the things that sticks out in her mind about that day is how hard it was to get information about what was happening.
“At the library, we strive to be the source of answers when people have questions. This time, we could not get answers. The internet was not as robust as it is today, and news websites like CNN were completely swamped. The servers could not keep up and kept crashing or just not responding.”
She said the library staff grew so desperate that she drove to Best Buy to purchase a TV so they could watch the news. She listened to Howard Stern’s radio show on the way to the store.
“He was one of the very few radio broadcasters still able to send out a live signal, and his fanbase included an extensive network of cabbies who called in reports from all over New York. At least it was information of some kind,” she said.
She was at Best Buy when the first tower fell, and she watched it happen in real time across dozens of TV screens in the store.
When she returned to the library, the staff set up the TV but couldn’t get a signal, and the library didn’t have cable back then.
“Because we never again wanted to feel so cut off from news, we had cable installed at the library soon afterwards, and to this day, we still have it just in case we need a backup source of information,” she said.
———
Dr. Dean Huss
On the phone with his father while driving to work that day, Dr. Dean Huss of Huss Chiropractic in Loyalhanna was told his parents were watching the news and that a plane had struck the World Trade Center.
“I recall thinking that he was referring to a small recreational plane,” he said.
After arriving at his office, he listened to the radio and learned that was not the case.
“As I processed the reality that our nation was under attack — one of the attacks so close to home — my thoughts turned toward my young family at home, and I felt the strong desire to get home with them,” he said.
———
Vince Quatrini
Attorney Vince Quatrini, a founding partner of area law firm QuatriniRafferty, said his experience on 9/11 reminded him of the day when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.
“Very similar to my experience when I heard that President Kennedy was shot,” he said. “I can visualize where I was and I am taken back to that moment in time as though it was occurring all over again, emotions and all.”
———
Rep. Jason Silvis
“I remember watching television for hours in disbelief,” said state Rep. Jason Silvis, who represents the 55th Legislative District.
———
Doug Chew
Doug Chew, who currently serves as a Westmoreland County commissioner, was on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Irwin and Monroeville and first heard about the destruction at the World Trade Center from a toll collector.
“This was before EZ Pass and was when it only cost $.50 to make that trip. As I gave the quarters to one of the regular collectors, whom I saw nearly every day, he said, ‘A plane just hit the World Trade Center in New York.’”
“I was astounded. I couldn’t understand how a plane couldn’t see a building in time to avoid it or what malfunctions could have happened to cause it to fall from the sky.”
By the time he had parked at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was scheduled to teach about cellular biology, the second plane had hit, “and the day’s mood was beginning to change,” he said. Within hours, planes went down near Shanksville and Washington, D.C., so all classes were canceled for the day.
He said he spent the rest of the day at a friend’s house in Oakland, watching the story unfold.
“It’s the first time in my life I can ever remember a network station showing news only for over 24 hours, on one topic, with nearly zero commercials. I don’t remember the networks going back to some assemblance of normalcy for over a week,” Chew said.
He added that another memory of that day that sticks out in his mind is how quiet it became when he got home.
“I can’t ever recall a night or a day where there were no jet trails in the sky, nor blinking signal lights from plane wings, nor even a sound of air traffic or road traffic. Even on Christmas Day, there is not as much silence as there was that day and night,” he said. “Even camping with my Eagle Scout at Conestoga wasn’t that silent. All planes had been grounded, and the nation was hunkered down with their loved ones. It was a beautiful day, I had the windows open, and I don’t remember any night in my life as silent and as lifeless as that night.”
———
Rev. Paul R. Taylor
“I remember our family calling each other to see if any of us were on planes and to make sure we were safe,” said St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, Ph.D.
———
Timothy Kelly
Dr. Timothy Kelly, a professor of history and chair of the history department at St. Vincent College, said that when he first heard the news of a plane hitting the World Trade Center, he assumed it was a small, single-engine plane like one that had struck the Empire State Building decades earlier.
After arriving on campus that day, he tried to learn more about what was going on by listening to the radio, to no avail. So he and a few of his colleagues used the equipment in a nearby classroom that could receive TV signals to watch CNN’s coverage.
“By the time we got the signal up, we saw images of the first tower smoking. Then a second plane hit, and we knew something was up,” he said.
“A group of faculty and students gathered in the classroom to watch coverage. As soon as we learned of Flight 93 crashing nearby, a few students ran from the room. As they left, they noted that they lived near Shanksville and were worried for their families’ safety.”
Many faculty canceled classes that day, he said, with some turning their focus to the monitoring the situation as the day went on.
“When I returned home to pick up my children from elementary school, I discovered that many parents had come to get their children earlier in the day,” he said. “Only a few of my daughters’ classmates remained when I came to get them.”
———
Rep. Leslie Rossi
State Rep. Leslie Rossi, who represents the 59th Legislative District, shared vivid memories of that day.
“I remember how crystal clear and vibrant blue the sky was on Sept. 11. There was not a single cloud and the sun was bright,” she said. “I remember the quiet of the skies, which is not common for me as planes fly over our home all day long every day en route to land at the (Arnold Palmer Regional) Airport.
“I remember feeling so much emotion, that anyone could be capable of something so horrific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.