Like private schools and public school districts from around the area, colleges and universities also are headed back to class and have been tasked with developing plans to do so as safely as possible for not only students, but faculty and staff as well.
While each school has its own coronavirus prevention procedures, one thing they all have in common is an understanding that the most significant mitigation method is vaccination.
Although not mandating students, faculty and staff be vaccinated, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, which returned to class on Aug. 27, is requiring all comply with certain mitigation measures unless they provide proof of vaccination.
“The University of Pittsburgh is not neutral on vaccinations,” said Chancellor Patrick D. Gallagher. “Everyone who can get a vaccine, should be vaccinated — and our objective is to achieve very high immunization rates on (all of) our campuses.”
UPG is planning a vaccine clinic, so students, faculty and staff not yet vaccinated can get the vaccine. The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2, in the Nursing Skills Lab, McKenna Hall. Registration is online at www.greensburg.pitt.edu.
At UPG, face coverings are required indoors regardless of vaccination status unless in a private office or dwelling; outdoors for individuals who are not vaccinated or live with a immunocompromised individual and unable to maintain physical distancing.
In addition, any individual is welcome to wear face coverings outdoors based on comfort level.
In addition, the university is encouraging students, faculty and staff to help mitigate the spread of all illnesses — COVID-19, flu, colds — to protect themselves and others by doing the following:
-Get vaccinated;
-If you are sick, stay home until you feel better;
-Wash your hands thoroughly and often;
-Cough/sneeze into a tissue or bent elbow;
-If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol;
-Frequently clean high-touch surfaces;
-Use your elbow to touch high-touch surfaces like elevator buttons and to push open doors;
-Limit the time spent with others in small spaces like restrooms and the elevator.
At St. Vincent College, which returns to class on Aug. 30, the school is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, vaccines. As far as mitigation measures, SVC is requiring all persons on campus regardless of vaccination status to wear face coverings indoors — that includes classrooms, shared offices, other indoor spaces and at all indoor events. Masks are not required when eating and drinking, working in a private office, in restrooms or outdoors.
Unvaccinated individuals should follow the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, frequently wash your hands, clean and disinfect personal spaces.
Seton Hill University returned to class on Aug. 23 and required any student to be fully vaccinated to participate in face-to-face classes or engage in any on-campus activities in the fall semester. Students enrolled in the online program don’t have to be vaccinated, but only if they have no reason to be on campus.
Employees at the campus were also required to be vaccinated. Exemptions were permitted, but required to follow risk mitigation practices.
Because the university has a large international student enrollment, a contingency plan has been made to accommodate students from another country. Those vaccinated by the World Health Organization will be considered complaint and the university will work with other international students that are unvaccinated to get them vaccines once they arrive.
Mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals has been lifted on campus. However, if a mask requirement is reinstated on a state or federal level, the school will comply.
The Westmoreland County Community College instituted a staggered opening with classes beginning for some Aug. 16, while others start on Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.
“Our first priority remains the health, safety and security of our faculty, staff and students as we return to classrooms, offices, labs and community spaces,” Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of the college, wrote in a letter dated July 28.
In the letter, it stated that masks would not be required for the vaccinated, but a revised version stated that indoors masks would be required regardless of vaccination status. Also, wipes and hand sanitizer will be available in all common areas, plexiglass will be installed in some areas to provide a safe separation and finally a phased opening will be implemented.
The phased opening includes on-ground, remote and online formats for credit and non-credit classes. Hours of operation for most facilities (college store, Westly’s, Up and Atom Cafe and other student services and departments) will return to normal.
Employees will also be working on a hybrid work schedule of a minimum of three days per week in the office with Wednesday being a mandatory on-ground day. In addition, the policy calls for the school to adhere to the policies and procedures and aligned with the guidelines from the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and local guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.