Ramsey Excavating LLC of Ligonier and the Lash family farm of West Newton have been selected as the winners of the 2022 Westmoreland Conservation District awards. The Lash family is the Conservation Farmer of the Year and Ramsey Excavating is the J. Roy Houston Conservation Partner. The Houston award is sponsored by Peoples Natural Gas.

Ramsey Excavating LLC

The Westmoreland Conservation District was established in 1949, when local farmers, seeking help to conserve their soil and water resources, approached the County Commissioners. As the county has grown and changed in the 73 years since then, the District has responded with new programs to help protect the quality of the county’s natural wealth – its soils, forests, streams, and open space – as well as its valuable, productive farmland. In addition to its science-based efforts, the District serves as a clearinghouse for conservation information. The District is located in a restored 1880s-era barn at 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg. It maintains a website at westmorelandconservation.org.

