The Westmoreland Conservation District was established in 1949, when local farmers, seeking help to conserve their soil and water resources, approached the County Commissioners. As the county has grown and changed in the 73 years since then, the District has responded with new programs to help protect the quality of the county’s natural wealth – its soils, forests, streams, and open space – as well as its valuable, productive farmland. In addition to its science-based efforts, the District serves as a clearinghouse for conservation information. The District is located in a restored 1880s-era barn at 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg. It maintains a website at westmorelandconservation.org.