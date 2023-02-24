With spring just around the corner, many teenagers and their families are already thinking about prom.

This cherished high school tradition is all about dressing up in formalwear, making hair appointments and ordering flowers. But it can be a struggle for some families to come up with extra money for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Fortunately, Simply Pink is helping to make this dream a reality through the Free Prom Dress Project.

