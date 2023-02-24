With spring just around the corner, many teenagers and their families are already thinking about prom.
This cherished high school tradition is all about dressing up in formalwear, making hair appointments and ordering flowers. But it can be a struggle for some families to come up with extra money for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Fortunately, Simply Pink is helping to make this dream a reality through the Free Prom Dress Project.
“It’s my passion to be able to do things for children and help the community,” said Gina Beatrice.
Simply Pink is a children’s party venue located at 314 Loyalhanna School Road in Latrobe (Derry Township). Beatrice took over Simply Pink seven years ago, but this is the first year she will be offering prom dresses for those in need.
“I just simply wanted to do something for the community,” she said.
In her venue space, Simply Pink features a runway traditionally used for fashion shows and spa-themed parties. This year, it will also be used to help young girls get ready for prom.
From glitter to sparkles, ruffles and textured designs, there will be plenty of options for all styles, shapes and tastes. Starting in March, local high schoolers are welcome to come and browse the formalwear dresses. Appointments will begin once all donations are sorted through. Donations will be accepted until the end of February.
Simply Pink is run by Beatrice, as well as some local high school students who help out with the various parties.
When her children were young, party planning was always enjoyable to Beatrice. Over the years, others began asking for her input when it came to their children’s parties. Eventually, her passion became a business. Seven years ago, Simply Pink was purchased to have a home for her devoted work.
“I put my heart and soul into it to make it special,” Beatrice said.
Her passion for party planning has only evolved into providing another joyous occasion for those in the community. From spa days to tea parties and now providing for the prom, Beatrice has a pure heart for the community.
The ultimate goal behind the project is to help as many in need as possible.
Dresses are available to those in Westmoreland County, and anyone else who may be in need.
Those who would like to donate can contact Beatrice to arrange pickup. The dresses will be available to anyone in need March 13 and 14 from 5-7 p.m., March 15 from 4-7 p.m., and March 17 from 4-8 p.m.
Anyone who would like to make an appointment to get a dress should reach out to the Simply Pink Facebook page or by calling Beatrice directly at 412-537-1547.
