Mary Lowry enjoyed cutting her young son’s hair so much that one day she asked her husband Jack, “Do you think it’s strange for a woman to want to become a barber?”
A few years later, she was the only woman in the class at the Barber School of Pittsburgh.
“I felt weird being with all those men, but when I graduated, my instructor said that it was the best class he ever had because the men were so respectful and they hated to see me leave,” she said.
Lowry has been a barber for 59 years, first working in Shadyside before she opened Mary Lowry’s Barber Shop in McChesneytown 54 years ago.
She’s 90 years old and still cutting hair.
“I don’t work as much as I used to,” she said. “I would put in seven or eight hours a day, but now I go up there part-time and do two or three haircuts in a day.”
Lowry learned how to do clipper cuts and razor cuts at the barber school, and how to use a straight razor for a shave. At one time, a woman’s hairdresser could not cut a man’s hair nor give him a shave. That has changed since then, and these days many men go to hair salons instead of barber shops.
But on the flip side, barbers have always been able to cut women’s hair.
“Being a woman, I’ve been able to draw women into my shop, and I’ve done their hair for all my years,” Lowry said. “I have women who still come in, and most of them have cuts that they can take care of themselves.”
A lot has changed in men’s hair styles in nearly 60 years, and the trends, she noted, seem to shift every 20 years. There were times when men wanted their hair permed, and times when their hair was longer, or buzzed in a crew cut or greased back.
“That’s where you hide a lot of your mistakes, when you put grease on the hair,” she said.
“I don’t like that.”
Most of her current customers now are long time patrons and some are third generation.
“I have a picture of this fellow and his twin sons and his two grandchildren,” she said.
“I started cutting their hair when they were little boys, like about two years old.”
A lot of boys around town grew up getting their hair cut at her shop.
Mark Galimberti was one of them.
“I was eight when my mom started taking me there, and that’s where I got my hair cut through my teeny bopper years,” he said.
He grew up and left the area, came back last May and bought the house he grew up in on Wood Street. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, he gave himself haircuts with clippers.
Then he recently ran into Lowry’s daughter at Holy Family Church and learned that she was still cutting hair.
“I plan to call her to go back to get a haircut,” he said.
It will be part of the nostalgia of returning to his hometown, living once again in his childhood home and having Mary Lowry cut his hair.
A lot of business came from the parish where her son was an altar server. People would ask, “Who is that boy and where did he get that haircut?” She only had to advertise once.
Lowry and her husband raised four children. Evan is an optometrist and lives in Greensburg; Kathy lives in Colorado; Sandra lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and Jackie lives in Latrobe.
“My husband and I were two peas in a pod,” she said. “When he died 26 years ago, I could have died with him, but I just kept on with my hair cutting business. They were my extended family and I just kept going on with my work.”
The couple danced together for 45 years at places like the Lamplighter in Delmont and the American Legion in town when they had dances.
She vaguely knew Jack Leonard from church where he was an usher.
One day she ran into him at his son’s jewelry store and he asked her what she was doing since her husband died. He had also lost his wife.
She told him that she missed the dancing that used to do.
And so they went to a dance the following week.
“We danced together for 15 years until he passed away,” Lowry said. “He was a great guy and he was good company. I think God led him to me, that we were to be together just for companionship.”
Her brother Joe Mucci, a beloved high school coach from Greensburg, passed away in December.
“He was my best friend,” she said.
Lowry counts the blessings in her life — her children, grandchildren and other family members, and the customers that have become her extended family. They are the long-time patrons and the newest ones whose parents bring them in. Her youngest customer was 10 months old. The oldest are close to 90.
“It’s such a blessing to know different people,” she said.
“I think I could cut anyone’s hair.” Then she laughed. “I could do the pope or a bishop, but I haven’t yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.