Evan had a really bad day.
When he was assisting his terminally ill mother to commit suicide, his estranged father barged in to try to get his hands on her recent casino winnings. Evan took his father’s pistol in the struggle, and somehow the house blew up with his parents inside when Evan ran away.
Next stop was a bar where he tried to drink his troubles away. But when the annoying bartender (they never liked each other) changed the radio station to music Evan hates, Evan shoots him, steals a bottle of booze and drives away, still drinking and very drunk.
His erratic driving forces a bus to careen over a hillside, killing the driver and all the nuns aboard. That’s when Evan shoots himself and ends up in hell.
Other than that very bad day, he wasn’t really such a bad guy after all. So why was he condemned for all eternity?
That’s the question that Chris Rodell of Youngstown addresses in his soon-to-be-released second novel, “Evan & Elle in Heaven & Hell: A Long Distance Social Media Afterlife Love Story.”
It’s not quite Shakespeare’s story of Romeo and Juliet.
“Everybody loves a good love story, but I wanted to make it the most impossible love story there has ever been,” he said. “It’s not between classes. It’s between good and evil, but I couldn’t make the character so evil that he was responsible. I wanted to make him someone who had a really bad day that started out with good intentions of helping his mother commit suicide. We have all had days that start with good intentions, then it all just goes to hell. So Evan is kind of in hell on a technicality.”
Rodell came up with the madcap love story three years ago, taking off with the title that he liked so much that he just had to write a novel around it.
“From there, you take a Romeo and Juliet plot and make it as preposterous as possible because everyone knows that there is not going to be any infiltration between heaven and hell, and between Evan and Elle,” he said. “But then, let’s make it that way. Then you make it about forgiveness, humanity and the frailty of life.”
Evan manages to hack into the social media account of a lovely young woman in heaven. Hacking — like that Russia stuff, it’s noted — is a popular pastime in hell. Elle becomes smitten by his messages. Just 24, she ended up in heaven when she died while shielding her elementary students during a school shooting. Despite those unhappy circumstances, she tries to see the good in everyone.
“Why is she so naive? Because it’s a beautiful thing to be,” Rodell said. “I know some very naive people who are astounded that anyone could be mean or evil.”
Rodell has spent a lifetime telling stories. He’s written for the National Enquirer, Playboy, Esquire, Sports Illustrated, The Tribune-Review and more. He tired of chasing stories all over the country and sometimes chasing payments that were never made.
“I wanted to have control over my own stories,” he said. “I thought that I was a good enough storyteller, that I could.”
He’s written 10 books, but prefers to not count some of them. The most successful has been “Use All the Crayons!”, an inspirational book that has gotten him widespread lecture gigs and bulk purchases from people who want to give the books away. “Undaunted Optimist” written in 2020 is another inspirational book about life, laughter and cheerful perseverance.
Two other books were inspired by hometown heroes. One is “Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of the King,” released in 2018. A year later, he published “Growing Up in the REAL Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: Life Lessons From the Heart of Latrobe, PA.”
“I have been thinking lately about how much Latrobe has meant to me,” Rodell said. “There are two native sons — Palmer and Rogers — and I had easy access to their thinking and to them. So that really shaped my career and made me more optimistic and more cheerful. That’s all due to Latrobe. What if (serial killer) Jeffrey Dahmer was a native son?”
Rodell and his wife Valerie, who’s also a writer, have two daughters. He works from an office on the third floor of the Tin Lizzy in Youngstown. People have trekked up two flights of steps just to meet him.
Up there, he said, he stares out the window for hours at a time, then writes for three minutes.
“I have a free-range mind because these things keep popping into my head,” he said. “I write them down and make little stories. That’s what I used in ‘Use All The Crayons,’ the little compilations of stories.”
His other piece of fiction, “The Last Baby Boomer,” came out in 2017. The eponymous character is so old that there’s a lottery on when he’s going to die. Ticket holders come to his bedside, hoping they’ll be the winner who’s there when he finally passes. But the old man stubbornly hangs on because someone told him that Jesus was returning soon, and he didn’t want to miss that.
“My humor has sharpened over the years,” Rodell said.
Back to Evan and Elle.
She tries to hide her illicit communications with him and feels sympathetic when he divulges details of his really bad day. And so she and a heavenly host of friends plot to spring him from hell.
After all, heaven can get a little boring with all that happiness in a timeless eternity. Things go so well every day, forever, so why not spice it up with a little excitement? There are only so many times you can hang around with good souls like JFK and Mother Teresa without getting bored.
Plans develop to get Evan to heaven, and Evan’s father (oh no! He’s also his roommate!) steps in to help. In the end, in an act of redemption, he sacrifices himself to help his son.
“I think my favorite character is Judas,” Rodell said. “I wonder what kind of relationship he had with Jesus, and what does Judas regret about his dealings with Jesus? He was one of Jesus’s best disciples. Did Jesus forgive him? Does Jesus harbor a grudge against the ones who killed him?”
One thing he likes about Judas, he added, is his favorite line: “You can trust me, or my name is not Judas Iscariot.”
Then there are the Roamers who are in neither heaven nor hell because no one wants them.
“They’re neither good nor bad,” he said. “They’re just indifferent. They wasted their lives, which is a huge sin to go through life bored and not enjoying the great opportunities we have here. It’s not that they were bad. They were just filler, taking up space, making the lines longer at the Department of Motor Vehicles. They were just in the way.”
Rodell’s novel is filled with heartfelt examples of forgiveness and redemption. As for what really lies in the afterlife, he said, “I’m a Christian and I don’t think any of us will know the true answer until after we have died.”
Meanwhile, he’s seeking supporters who will have their names listed in the book as sponsors, and they can choose to be listed under heaven, or under hell. For information about that and more, visit chrisrodell.com. His books are available at the Tin Lizzy and Youngstown Grill in Youngstown, Pat’s Hair and Nail Place and Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce in Latrobe, and Barnes & Noble and DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery in Greensburg.
