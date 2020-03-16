Art, science and philosophy — the foundation of local artist Anthony Ustazewski’s paintings.
A pop-up art shop featuring Ustazewski’s work is running through March 25 at 209 E. Main St. in Ligonier Borough. The shop is open from noon to 4 p.m.
Ustazewski of Ligonier Township has more than 30 oil paintings on display at the gallery. Some paintings are inspired by what he calls “Phenomenism,” which he says are paintings that draw from his studies in science and philosophy. He believes he invented the term, stating that, “This is the new wave of art.”
Last spring, 68-year-old Ustazewski joined the Quantum Art Movement (MAQ) based in Milan, Italy — a movement of art and quantum science which brings together scientists, artists and society. He’s the lone U.S. representative of the 35 core MAQ members.
“For a while, I thought I was the only world doing this and I was pretty excited about it,” he said of his “quantum art.”
After a lapse of being off the internet, Ustazewski began searching quantum art to see if anyone else shared his idea. That’s when he stumbled upon the MAQ — to which he said, “They have my idea!” — and began exchanging emails with the organization’s president.
He says he was admitted to MAQ shortly after submitting images of his artwork.
“It’s a real privilege and an honor to do that,” he said.
In his artwork, Ustazewski is fascinated with what happens in the “small, minute world,” a world invisible to the naked eye.
“What I am doing is kind of like making observations and guessing what these things look like without a microscope,” he explained. “When I talk about this invisible world or this quantum world, I think it’s important to understand that this is an artistic interpretation of that.”
When planning a Phenomenism piece, Ustazewski says each one requires a different approach.
“Some come from dreams, ideas … almost all are experimental,” he said. “Occasionally, I will do one on purpose.”
While his artwork requires precise technique, Ustazewski said it doesn’t adhere to any conventional art forms, say in realism or impressionism. He doesn’t plan the forms that take shape on canvas, rather they appear by coincidence — in “constant movement,” he says. He often plays with shadows and highlights, paying close attention to color, line and form.
Ustazewski graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1968. In 1970, he received an associate degree in engineering from Tri-County Tech, now called Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Six days after graduating, Ustazewski was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. After six months in combat, he was discharged so that he could care for his ailing parents. Being home in Pennsylvania gave him the opportunity to pursue his passion for art by enrolling at Edinboro University.
“As soon as I got out of that place (Vietnam), it changed my whole consciousness,” he said.
A stroke of misfortune caused Ustazewski to lose college funding through the GI Bill during his second year at Edinboro. Upon graduation in 1976, he said he had “no family, no money and no job.” He added that he had to put his paintings up for sale so he could afford gas money to get home.
“I’ve been through the fire, and the fire told me to just keep working. I just keep going,” he said.
Ustazewski’s artwork has been completed over a 40-year span. He taught art history at Westmoreland County Community College for 15 years from 1990 to 2005.
He lives with his wife, Pamela, whom he says is very supportive of his artwork.
All paintings at the pop-up shop are available for purchase.
While Ustazewski isn’t too concerned with becoming rich and famous, he believes his quantum artwork is ahead of its time — which is what’s important to him.
“I never know when I might hit the ‘biggie,’” he added.
