Local art instructor featured in national magazine

On Saturday mornings, people of all ages can log in for Gabrielle “Gabi” Nastuck’s free online art classes. On Thursday evenings, they can join her for a casual hour of coloring. Then on weekday mornings, she teaches art to the special-needs adults at Clelian Heights Clelian Center near Greensburg.
In between those scheduled times, she gives online and in-person lessons to people of all ages and levels.
It’s part of her longtime dream to put art within reach of people of all abilities.
For that reason, Nastuck and her Miss Gabi’s Art is Good Studio are the featured photo essay in the February/March issue of Guideposts, a national magazine that highlights “Inspiration for life.”
“When we learned about Gabi’s art studio and her perseverance to help people of all abilities express themselves in creative ways, we knew we wanted to share it with our readers,” lead editor Megan Troise told the Bulletin. “Her passion is contagious.”
The four-page spread highlights the classes that she teaches to adults in the Clelian workshop and community work programs. They watch Nastuck’s lessons on a big screen and she can see them all on zoom links. She initially taught them in person, but has been teaching virtually since the pandemic began.
“You should see the progress that everyone has made, with me having them in class every day,” she said. “It’s absolutely mindblowing. Don’t ever underestimate what they can do because they are amazing. The students all develop their own style and how they use color. I am so proud of how they have developed a love for art and now need it in their lives.”
Clelian’s program director Alicia Harter told Guideposts, “Gabi empowers people.”
Nastuck has praise for the staff and the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Catholic order of sisters who run the school, workshops, programs and residential facility on campus.
“The staff and the sisters are amazing, and it’s a nice partnership,” she said.
“They let you know that you’re important and that what you’re doing is important. I’m very blessed to be able to work there and be surrounded by that all the time.”
The free Saturday morning and Thursday evening sessions are sponsored by East Suburban Citizens Advocacy, a non-profit based in Murrysville that’s dedicated to enhancing the lives of and advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“At first, the advocacy was bringing people directly to my studio, people who needed a little creativity and a boost of happiness in their lives,” Nastuck said.
Now those individuals can join the free Saturday morning lessons that are open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Many Clelian Heights individuals enjoy their weekday sessions so much that they join in on Saturdays, too.
Sometimes parents sit in with their children. One mother from New Kensington joins in with her son, who is in kindergarten, then brings him to the studio for in-person private lessons.
Nastuck has taught children as young as 3, and adults as old as 93. She visited the latter in a nursing home before the pandemic.
“He was the nicest man and we had so much fun,” she said. “He was a retired engineer and he was so precise when we created 3-D wooden trees together. It’s great to experience all those different ages and adapt to them. And that’s a beautiful thing about teaching online, that I can teach all ages and all abilities in just that one hour. We get to develop friendships and we enjoy each other and we laugh together. That’s a positive thing that’s come out of exploring the virtual end of teaching.”
Anyone can log on to watch the virtual sessions on Saturday morning and they don’t have to join.
“You can sit and observe and see if this is for you,” she said. “Then you can join us if you want. Through January and February, we will be doing different projects that focus on the winter and on the holidays of Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. You don’t need anything special, just your basic drawing pad and whatever you have to draw with, like crayons, markers and pencils.”
The Thursday night coloring sessions are a way to socialize and relax together.
“All you do is get your coloring book and your crayons and log on with me,” Nastuck said. “We’ll all be coloring and enjoying each other’s company and having a good time. Coloring has always been my way of unwinding at night. I’ll be highlighting each person throughout the hour and they’ll show what they’re working on and so we’ll get to see what everyone is doing.”
Nastuck has a bachelor’s degree in studio arts from St. Vincent College, with a minor in art history and graphic design. She also studied digital design at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She began working as webmaster at the Latrobe Art Center, then was gallery director until she left in October 2017. She opened her studio in April 2018.
“I loved every minute of my time at the art center and did my work with my heart and soul,” she said. “But I wanted to interact and change people’s lives. I took that risk to fulfill the dream of what I am doing now.”
Nastuck summed up her vocation in the Guideposts photo essay. “God has guided me on my path, allowing art to enrich my life,” she said. “I want to give others a chance to feel its power, too.”
For scheduled times and links for the free online classes and information about other programs, visit missgabisartstudio.com.
