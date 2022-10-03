A golf outing fundraiser for a local animal shelter raised nearly $30,000 this past weekend in Ligonier.
It was the 13th annual outing for Latrobe-based Action for Animals Humane Society (AFAHS) – its largest fundraising event of the year, according to Dave McCleary, a trustee of AFAHS.
“People care about animals and this is one of the ways they show that,” McCleary said.
The event hosted 97 golfers Sept. 30 at the Ligonier Country Club. Before the shotgun start of the day’s golfing, participants were able to meet some of the more than 160 animals the shelter cares for.
Dogs like Scooter, a Labrador retriever mix recovering from leg surgery, got to walk around and receive scratches behind their ears and belly rubs.
LuAnn Hutcheson, who manages the shelter, said the fundraiser helps give the animals a new lease on life.
“The donations give them life … and an opportunity to find a forever home,” Hutcheson said.
It costs AFAHS anywhere from $800,000 to $900,000 a year to run the no-kill shelter. During that time, between 700 to 800 pets are adopted.
With that many animals coming through, the costs from food to medical care can add up. Along with their donations throughout the day, many golfers dropped off bags of food, piling them up in the back of the shelter’s van.
All animals receive up-to-date vaccinations and are spayed or neutered before being adopted. Some animals, like Scooter, who came from another shelter, need extended medical care. Scooter was the 77th recipient of a grant from Lauren’s Wing – a nonprofit animal care fund which helps cover costly procedures for animals under AFAHS’s care.
Hutcheson said the animals at AFAHS are “blessed” to be affiliated with an organization like Lauren’s Wing.
Hutcheson’s hard work goes beyond Westmoreland County, helping to save animals in neighboring states as well, McCleary said.
“LuAnn works 24/7, traveling to West Virginia or Ohio to pull dogs and cats out of bad, bad situations that would make other people cry or sick,” McCleary said.
While the shelter is able to save many animal lives, it also does a lot for those who care for them afterward, he said.
“For people who adopt a shelter pet, it enriches their life, too,” McCleary said.
While the total amount of the donations is still being tallied, the golf outing would not be possible without the more than 60 sponsors and community members like Jerry Butler of Greensburg, who travel to support their friends and the animals in need of a home, McCleary said.
“I just love animals and want to support what (AFAHS) is doing,” said Butler, who is retired and enjoys golfing a few times a week. “There’s no pressure here, I’m not worried about a score.”
It is the generosity of the community that ultimately makes events like Friday’s fundraiser and the AFAHS successful.
“It’s overwhelming to have this many sponsors in addition to the 97 golfers who came out and supported the outing, plus all of the additional generous donations of prizes, refreshments and money,” McCleary said. “We appreciate all who made this year’s outing possible and successful.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
