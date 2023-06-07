Members of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Pennsylvania, Inc. and the Westmoreland County chapter kicked off a summer of motorcycle safety awareness last month when Westmoreland County commissioners presented the group with a proclamation naming May Motorcycle Awareness Month in Westmoreland County and throughout Pennsylvania.
Commissioner Sean Kertes read the proclamation and stated that motorcycle safety is “something near and dear to me.”
Kertes proclaimed safety as a high priority on the highways and streets of Westmoreland County, and asked motorists to observe motorcycle safety throughout the summer.
“It is especially meaningful that the citizens of Westmoreland County and throughout Pennsylvania be aware of motorcycles in the roadway and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety,” said Kertes.
Patty Smith, legislative coordinator of District 3 and the Westmoreland County chapter, and her husband Greg Smith were on hand to accept the proclamation for ABATE.
Already this year, the number of incidents involving motorcycles has started to climb.
ABATE continues to promote motorcycle safety education and awareness to high school driver and education programs, and the general public throughout the county and state. The organization represents motorcycle awareness programs with over 150,000 participants in Pennsylvania.
According to the group’s website, www.westmorelandabate.com, the organization’s mission is to educate, protect motorcyclists’ rights, and support the group’s charitable works, including fundraising and volunteerism efforts.
One of those events is actually scheduled for this weekend. The group will be holding Humble Rumble, a vendor fair, food truck festival, car cruise and motorcycle run, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, in the parking lot of Latrobe Memorial Stadium/Legion-Keener Park to benefit Angel Arms Infant Recovery Center in Latrobe.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
