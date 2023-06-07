Motorcycle Safety Month

All three county commissioners presented members of ABATE of Pennsylvania, Westmoreland County Chapter, with a proclamation to kick off Motorcycle Safety Month in May.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Pennsylvania, Inc. and the Westmoreland County chapter kicked off a summer of motorcycle safety awareness last month when Westmoreland County commissioners presented the group with a proclamation naming May Motorcycle Awareness Month in Westmoreland County and throughout Pennsylvania.

Commissioner Sean Kertes read the proclamation and stated that motorcycle safety is “something near and dear to me.”

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

