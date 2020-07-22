Final construction on the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s (LMA) Nine Mile Run reconstruction project will wrap up soon, officials say. Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Tuesday’s Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors meeting that contractor Glenn Johnston of McKeesport will set a tie-in manhole on Wednesday near Rotary Park in Youngstown.
“It will be complete except for the final restoration,” Gera said.
In July 2019, the board awarded a bid to Glenn Johnston for $1,706,516 to improve the authority’s Nine Mile Run sewer interceptor. The board on Tuesday approved a change order in the amount of $57,301.31 to Glenn Johnston, as officials say the contractor will complete the project at roughly $80,000 under the contracted amount.
Last week, the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) discussed a December agreement for the UTMA to transfer sewer line to the LMA near the Nine Mile Run interceptor.
UTMA solicitor Romel Nicholas said the LMA is already using some of that line, and that there is still an “extra piece that we need from them.”
“There’s the last segment of pipe on the run,” engineer Kevin Brett of UTMA authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. explained last week. “Currently, the (LMA) has replaced it ... we would like to get it back so that we can have a permanent meter put in at that spot because that’s our point of connection for a large piece of our system.”
That way the UTMA will know what flows are going into the system, Brett said previously.
Gera on Tuesday addressed UTMA’s request for that segment of sewer line saying, “That’s the first I heard of it.”
LMA solicitor Lee Demosky said he’s talked to Nicholas regarding the agreement.
“He’s supposed to get me a plan and an agreement,” Demosky said. “I haven’t received that yet.”
In other business, Gera said the project designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek through the installation of a 4.3-million-gallon equalization tank is “coming along nicely.”
The board approved a change order for Mele and Mele and Sons in the amount of $96,318.25 for “sulphur resistant gravel,” and to install 2,100 feet of conduit.
The board approved a bid of $10,381,236 last July to construct an EQ tank to help control excess storm-driven flows.
UTMA officials last week asked Neal Fenton of the LMA why the Latrobe authority has not been paying penalties for being a year behind schedule on phase one of the Act 537 consent order agreement, which includes the EQ tank project.
“DEP is well aware of the schedule,” Gera said. “...We’re not violating anything. It’s good to go.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from Unity Township resident Michael Pecher who listed several complaints he has with the LMA.
While recently washing clothes at his home, Pecher says “iron came through the pipes and ruined my clothes.” Pecher alleges a waterline break caused this incident.
In instances of a water line break, Pecher asked the board to look into improving protocol for notifying LMA customers. “We do try to do that when we have an area pinpointed where we know where the break is,” authority manager Terri Hauser said.
Pecher told the board he plans to seek appointment to the LMA Board of Directors as soon as the position for a Unity Township representative opens.
“I’d like to improve the experience here with the community, and I’d like to get on the board,” Pecher said.
LMA officials explained the appointment process to Pecher, in which a prospective board member must apply by writing a letter of interest to their township supervisor. From there, supervisors may recommend the applicant to Latrobe City Council for final approval to LMA the Board of Directors.
In other business, the board approved:
- Payments in the water department to Gibson-Thomas Engineering of $772 for 16-inch transmission line replacement and chlorine residual design;
- PennVest water department requisition payments of $13,778.55 to Jet Jack, Inc., and of $2,310 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering for SIG intersection water line replacement;
- Payments in the wastewater department, including: $382,685.45 to Mele and Mele and Sons, $26,794 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering, and $880.41 to Core and Main for work on the EQ tank;
- Payments relating to the Nine Mile Run reconstruction project in the amount of $641,784.52 to Glenn Johnston, and $15,871.75 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering.
