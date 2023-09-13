The Latrobe Municipal Authority will soon be without its full-time certified laboratory supervisor.
The LMA board of directors announced Tuesday that Jim Erny, the wastewater treatment plant supervisor, will be leaving Oct. 1 after accepting an offer to fill a position at the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
“Jim (Erny) is our only certified laboratory supervisor, which we keep for DEP permitting,” said Ellen Keefe, LMA chairman. “We’ve had conversations on how to handle his departure, and until we can get someone in there and up and running and certified, that could take a year or longer.”
LMA Manager Terri Hauser explained the three-step process an applicant must undertake in order to become a certified laboratory supervisor.
“Our certification (at the wastewater treatment plant) saves us a lot of money, and it’s an important part of what we do,” Hauser said. “There’s a certification test, which I understand is the easiest part. You pass the test, then you go to DEP and they decide if you’ve had enough experience working in the lab to become what they consider a certified laboratory supervisor.
“After that and it’s approved, you have to go back to DEP and ask them to approve you on LMA’s permits. So it’s a process that’s not only based on what we do, but also on what DEP allows you to do and how quickly.”
Without a permanent quick fix in place, officials will instead develop a retainer agreement with Erny to retain him as a certified laboratory supervisor until a more permanent solution can be found.
Erny will have to be on site at least once every 21 days, Hauser said.
LMA officials are scheduled to further discuss and vote on the topic at a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 26.
“(Erny) takes with him all of his knowledge, his license and his diligence,” Keefe said. “We wish him well.”
Moving forward, Keefe and Bill Glasser, representing Gibson-Thomas Engineering, noted it will be important to have a liaison at the wastewater treatment plant in Erny’s absence.
“The reason I bring it up is Jim (Erny) has been leading the efforts for the LMA, coordinating all of this stuff with the EQ tank and monitoring, that kind of stuff,” Keefe said. “When Jim leaves, is Gibson-Thomas going to be able to step up and do this monitoring?… because it’s going to be awhile.
“It’s my understanding that (Erny) has been an integral part of the project, very hands on. It’s going to be awhile to replace (Erny). There’s going to be a gap there.”
In other business at the hourlong meeting Tuesday, officials discussed the membrane filter replacement project that was recently completed.
“We replaced all the membrane filters with the help of a gentleman from FilmTec,” Hauser said. “The guys at the filtration plant did a great job and they’re all working well. It was a successful project and we’re real hopeful.”
The project came with a price tag of over half a million dollars, with the membrane filters totaling $510,073. The LMA also paid FilmTec $15,000 for expedited shipping, $9,579 for an on-site technician to install the membrane filters and $29,080 for upgrades at the water filtration plant.
The membrane filters should have a life expectancy of 10 years, officials said.
LMA board member Neal Fenton wondered if the board could develop some sort of replacement schedule to avoid having to pay another $15,000 expedited shipping fee in the future.
“If the technology doesn’t change and you know you need them,” Fenton said. “It’s one thing having them on order, it’s another having them in hand. If there’s no shelf life, then what’s the harm in having maybe 50% of them ahead of time? $15,000 is a lot of money but I get it, the timeline to do stuff and it happens.”
LMA board member Bruce Jones suggested that in eight years, consider replacing one or two units, then go year by year.
With the year’s end approaching, Hauser noted draft budgets would be compiled in-house and the board of directors should expect to scrutinize figures at the November meeting.
Solicitor Lee Demosky, who joined the meeting via telephone, told the board Tuesday that the LMA’s purchase of a 9.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to the treatment plant has officially closed.
Members in May approved the purchase of the parcel located along Waterworks Road from John W. and Robert A. Mitchell for $35,000 plus all closing costs.
“We were approached a few months ago by the Mitchell brothers,” Hauser said in May. “They own property that borders next to our treatment plant. At that time, we had a commercial appraiser appraise the property. The board has offered $35,000 to purchase so that no one builds next to the property.”
“The closing went smoothly,” Demosky said.
Officials also discussed a clerical longevity proposal for employees in supervisory roles but tabled the issue pending additional clarification.
Issues included implementation of a possible one-time 5% bonus after five years or a compounded wage increase.
“I think we have to think about other retainment tools,” Fenton said.
LMA is next scheduled to meet for a special meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township). The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.