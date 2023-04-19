An unknown number of Latrobe Municipal Authority customers received their usual quarterly bills Monday.
The only problem is those bills were postmarked Jan. 31, and past due by the middle of February.
Speaking Tuesday during LMA’s monthly meeting, Chairman Ellen Keefe said the authority received multiple phone calls regarding the late deliveries and has been advised of numerous complaints posted on various online forums.
“Bills were mailed by the LMA at the end of January as usual, as they should have been, but apparently there have been a number of customers who have not received them,” she said. “There have been complaints through public forums about not receiving them and getting late charges.”
According to Wendy Thomas, who serves as recording secretary for LMA, paper bills are physically transported by LMA staff to the post office in downtown Latrobe.
“Along with the bills is a sheet for how many city of Latrobe bills – because we get a presort rate – are going to be mailed,” Thomas said. “We took the paper down Jan. 31, for 2,068 city of Latrobe bills, and we assume at that point that the bills get disbursed as they should. It’s my understanding that they go to Pittsburgh before they come back here.”
LMA officials currently do not know how many customers did not receive a bill in the mail.
The authority sends out close to 3,000 bills overall. Bills were due Feb. 15.
“Apparently Monday, (the post office) delivered a bunch of bills postmarked Jan. 31 to people, the majority of which have been the avenues, A, B, C, D, E, some on Saint Clair Street (bottom and top), some on (state Route) 217, one on Quest Lane down here off of Route 30. They’ve just been receiving these bills now, with a postmark Jan. 31.”
The bills delivered Monday do not contain a standard bar code from the post office; some of them have a series of numbers printed on the bottom, and all of them have “INT” marked on them.
“I do not know what that means,” Thomas said. “Customers coming in here have tried to say it’s our fault, but it is not as we do have the documentation. Apparently the post office either will not or cannot explain why they just magically appeared now.”
Customers who pay their bill past the due date are assessed a 5% penalty, and LMA officials confirmed Tuesday that the unlucky customers who did not receive a bill in the mail and did not pay on time will be assessed that penalty.
“We have marked on our bill that we are not responsible for mail delivery, and it’s been on our bill since around 2018,” Thomas said.
The general consensus among LMA management Tuesday was that customers typically know they are billed on a quarterly basis.
Thomas said in the past, customers who may not receive their bill for whatever reason call the office, and “we would happily provide them with their bill.”
“We have a website with a portal where you can go and log in,” said LMA Manager Terri Hauser. “You don’t have to pay online, and I understand that some people don’t like to pay online, but they can at least see what they owe.”
For customers without internet access or not computer savvy, Thomas said customers are more than welcome to contact the office to inquire about an existing balance.
“You can call any time and ask ‘Hey, do I have a bill out there?’” she said. “We will happily email you a copy, mail you a copy, whatever you want, or you can come in and pick it up.”
Customers wishing to see payment options, including paying online, may visit https://www.latrobema.com/payment.php.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
