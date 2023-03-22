Latrobe Municipal Authority members on Tuesday reported property damage sustained during a March 3 windstorm that left thousands of area residents without power for extended time periods.
“We had some wind damage up at our filtration plant,” said LMA Manager Terri Hauser. “One area houses our old filter, we lost part of the roof back there.”
Due to at least one power surge during the windstorm, multiple variable frequency drive water pumps were damaged.
“We’re trying to find replacement parts,” Hauser said, “and the electrical stuff was more because of the power surge.”
LMA member Bruce Jones said the filtration plant has electrical “surge protection,” but he wasn’t sure if the issue was caused by one major surge, or several, during the windstorm.
“We had to reroute wiring so we had at least one (pump) operating,” he said.
Hauser acknowledged LMA staff for making sure there was no service interruption during the windstorm.
“They did a really good job at getting us up and running and doing what we needed to do to keep producing water even though we had that major issue,” she said.
In other news, the LMA has authorized the purchase of new filters to replace ones that have reached the end of their lifespan.
“We’ve ordered them, and we were offered a deal that if we ordered by the end of March, that we would get free shipping,” Hauser said, noting the filters come from Australia. “They should be in by the end of the summer, possibly, and they’ll be (installed) by the end of the year.”
Officials initially budgeted $600,000 for the filters; they came in at $520,000, Hauser said.
The lifespan for the new filters will be at least 10 years.
LMA member Carl “Skip” Bollinger motioned to hire up to three student workers for summer employment for the water department at an hourly rate of $11. Returning student workers would receive a 50-cent hourly raise. The motion carried unanimously.
From the wastewater department, LMA Engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Co., informed members of electrical issues with the EQ tank.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of that,” he said.
Late last year, LMA members voted to increase the water and sewage departments’ operations and administration fees by 50 cents each. The new fee schedule for the water department went into effect Jan. 1, and Hauser on Tuesday reminded customers the sewage increase would take effect April 1.
LMA Solicitor Lee Demosky, who also serves as solicitor for Latrobe City Council, told members he is currently in the process of drafting a proposed update to the city’s grease trap ordinance.
“With the help of (LMA Chairman) Ellen Keefe and ‘Skip’ Bollinger, the city has authorized me to prepare an update to the grease trap ordinance, and I’m in the process of doing that,” Demosky said.
He acknowledged Bollinger and Keefe for making a recent presentation to city council members regarding the grease trap ordinance.
Demosky also requested an executive session Tuesday involving pending litigation with the Unity Township Municipal Authority. Keefe said no decisions would be made following the session.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
