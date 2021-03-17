The Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) will resume customer water service shutoffs at the end of March, authority manager Terri Hauser said at Tuesday’s authority meeting.
For more than a year — because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — Hauser said LMA hasn’t terminated water service for customers who are not making payments.
LMA customers are encouraged to call the authority office at 724-537-3378 to make payment arrangements to avoid having their water service interrupted.
“Customers need to call us to set up any kind of payment arrangements,” Hauser said.
“We will work with you.”
In other business Tuesday, the authority approved a bid for timbering work covering 1.3 acres along Chrisner Road in Ligonier Township, where the authority’s reservoir is located.
Blairsville-based Flintridge Logging LLC was the low bidder, at $55,226, among four bids.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The board approved payments in the water department, including $5,349 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc., and $116.69 to Meyer Darragh, both for signal intersection water line replacement;
- Approved payments in the wastewater departments, including $94,413.24 to Mele and Mele and Sons for equalization tank work; $39,488.46 to Robinson Pipe Cleaning for interceptor sewer cleaning; a total of $23,029.50 to Gibson-Thomas for Monastery Run reconstruction, Nine Mile Run reconstruction, equalization tank work, bar screening-related work and interceptor repair and cleaning, and a total of $230.50 to Meyer Darragh for Monastery Run and Nine Mile Run reconstruction and equalization tank work;
- Approved to hire up to three summer help employees at a starting wage of $10 per hour;
- Approved a developer’s agreement between Pellis Construction and the authority as part of the third phase of a home construction project at Wimmerton in Unity Township. The pact passed, 6-1, with Neal Fenton casting the lone dissenting vote;
- Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas said equalization tank work is behind schedule because of a resealing issue tied to a project subcontractor. He noted that primary contractor Mele and Mele and Sons will be sent a letter regarding the slowed time table;
- The board voted to table a Nine Mile Run transfer agreement, saying it needed more time to review the pact;
- Hauser said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is scheduled to inspect the authority’s wastewater treatment plan on Thursday, March 18;
- The board held an executive session Tuesday regarding litigation in the water and wastewater departments.
