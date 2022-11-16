Members of the Latrobe Municipal Authority reviewed third-quarter figures Tuesday evening during their monthly board meeting.
While increased costs for fuel and some chemicals have adversely affected the LMA’s budget, Terri Hauser, the LMA’s manager, said Tuesday that the overall figures appear favorable for the year.
For the water department, the authority will benefit from the remaining balance of a 2016 bond that will help pay for an upcoming project.
“For construction fund money, that’s the new money that we got from the 2016 bond that we were able to use for the new pump station, all those projects,” Hauser said. “That $320,000 is what we have left… Horseshoe Drive, the waterline replacement that we approved at the last meeting is $270,000, roughly… so that’ll take most of this money.”
The authority last month accepted a bid for a waterline replacement project for Horseshoe Drive in the Lawson Heights area of Unity Township. Protocol LLC of Harrison City was the low bidder at $268,980. There are roughly two dozen homes located along Horseshoe Drive.
On the balance sheet under work-in-progress for the water department, the authority thus far has spent $2.9 million, a figure Hauser says is “less than (the LMA) would normally have.”
“We were unable to get things like meters,” she said. “Some things have just been surprisingly hard to come by so we haven’t gotten to things like we normally would have in a year.”
Under operating revenue, figures for commercial and industrial customers are a “little bit higher for the quarter,” Hauser said.
“Third quarter is typically a good quarter for us for the industries and everything,” she said. “The actual year totals, however, are about on budget.”
The authority again went over budget on chemicals for the water department.
Against a budget of $40,000 for the third quarter, the LMA spent $55,420.12 on chemicals.
“Chemicals are what they are,” Hauser said. “For the year we’ve spent $163,000 against a budget of $120,000 (for three quarters). Chemical expenses have gone up and we’re not sure when or even if they will come back down.”
Fuel costs went over budget by roughly $4,400 for the quarter, and have now exceeded the budget for the year by about $9,500.
For the wastewater department, the authority has spent over $14 million, mostly for Act 537 Sewage Facilities Program projects.
“That’s in addition to a couple of repairs that we’ve had to make,” Hauser said. “They’re band-aids, mostly.
“One highlight is debt service, that $169,000 compared to a budget of $274,000, this would’ve been for the end of September, Derry Township and Unity Township pay us in October. That will work itself out for the whole year.”
LMA members also continued their discussion regarding a sewer line on Lloyd Avenue which appears to be sinking on one side. Maintenance was conducted at the site in May 2021.
Mark Gera, an engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., said the maintenance bond has since expired. The site in question is in the vicinity of a sewer line relocation project completed in May 2019.
“The question is what’s going on underneath it, and I’d recommend that we wait until spring to see if it goes down anymore,” Gera said. “We can run a camera through the line and see if there’s something happening there. We can just monitor it.”
Hauser also told LMA members that the fire hydrant inspection is winding down.
“The regional fire hydrant service that’s been inspecting and servicing our fire hydrants in the area is anticipating being done by the end of this month,” she said.
The service will provide the LMA with a comprehensive report indicating “everything that was done and what needs worked on,” according to Hauser.
A few hydrants needed attention but nothing major, officials said. One hydrant will have to be replaced along state Route 982.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.