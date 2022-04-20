Efforts to replace a syphon chamber screen near Loyalhanna Creek for Latrobe’s wastewater system are nearing completion.
Latrobe Municipal Authority members were briefed Tuesday evening about the project, which involves sewage debris removal from an interceptor sewer line at a site located near the corner of Lloyd Avenue and Chambers Street along Loyalhanna Creek.
“All this activity was to pump sewage around that to the other side,” said LMA engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering. “Inside the building, we had an automatic conveyor and screen that takes all the debris out of the interceptor so it doesn’t clog these pipes. Then there’s the main interceptor that goes to the sewage treatment plant.”
Gera said the old conveyor was “totally rusted out” after at least 30 years of use. He said the new conveyor is stainless steel.
“The idea is that you can’t get down in there by hand and clean it so it’s an automatic thing,” Gera said. “When the debris gets down in there, it backs the whole interceptor up but now we’re good to go.”
In other business, the board approved:
- Invoice for $112,913 from the capital additions fund to Kukurin Construction for siphon chamber screen replacement;
- Invoice for $9,328.94 from the capital additions fund to Ligonier Construction for interceptor stabilization repairs;
- Invoice for $9,646.50 from the capital additions fund to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. for siphon chamber screen replacement;
- Invoice for a total of $194,898.66 from the 2019 construction fund ($97,119.45 to Mele & Mele & Sons, $76,157.71 to Genesis Construction and $21,621.50 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co.) for the equalization tank.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled Tuesday, May 17, at 5 p.m. at 104 Guerrier Rd., Latrobe.
