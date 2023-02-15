Latrobe Municipal Authority board members on Tuesday examined year-end financial reports for 2022 during their February meeting.
Supply and demand issues, coupled with other aftereffects of a worldwide pandemic, have plagued municipal authorities across the country, including the LMA.
“There have been a couple of projects that we’ve been trying to do based on availability of supplies and things like that,” said LMA Manager Terri Hauser, including the delayed acquisition of a crew truck for the water department for over a year now. “We were supposed to get it in 2022, we started working on it in 2021 and we still haven’t been able to get that. We have roughly $150,000 set aside for that.”
Basin repairs, estimated at roughly $700,000, are also on the radar for the LMA. Officials are waiting to see the status of potential grant funding to offset costs. Otherwise, the LMA is expected to move forward with the project, according to Hauser.
“Also on the list is membrane filters; we’ve determined the lifespan of those have come to an end and to replace them, that’s half a million,” Hauser said. “These are all projects that we’re working on but they’ve been a little bit delayed because supply and demand is a lot different since COVID hit. With the projects that we were able to get to in 2022, it was about $3 million in projects. That’s not a lot compared to what we normally do.
“For revenue, residential, commercial, industrial and municipal, they’re all down for the quarter and for the year as well. That’s just the trend that we’re seeing and who knows if we’ll ever get back to where we were.”
For purification systems for the water department, chemicals cost $44,427.52 for the fourth quarter of 2022 against a budget of $40,000, and $207,590.68 for the year against a budget of $270,000, continuing an upward trend.
“Chemical expenses don’t look like they’re going to come down anytime soon,” Hauser said. “We’ve made an adjustment in the budget for that.”
For fire hydrant maintenance, the LMA spent $28,254.20 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $41,348.24 for the year against a budget of $28,000.
“That was for servicing all the hydrants in the service area,” Hauser said.
For the last quarter of 2022, the LMA water department showed a net income after depreciation of $148,476.30, and $443,991.26 for the fiscal year.
Looking ahead to future testing responsibilities, it appears the LMA will soon have to test for additional chemicals thanks to state regulatory action.
Pennsylvania last month enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals,” according to a story by the Associated Press.
The rule, published in the official register of state government agency actions, sets a limit of 14 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and 18 parts per trillion for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid.
Board member Neal Fenton mentioned the topic to fellow LMA members Tuesday, questioning the potential impact the testing could have at the local level.
“We haven’t had to sample for those yet,” Hauser said, noting sampling will have to start in January 2024.
“It’s not just sampling, you’re also accountable for removal at certain levels,” Fenton said. “There are thresholds, certain levels, and those thresholds established in Pennsylvania actually are less than federal. I think we need to have a plan for sampling, and really just sample now to get a feel for where we stand.”
The rule applies to all 3,117 water systems, the Department of Environmental Protection said.
Both chemicals belong to the group of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, which are used in products such as nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.
Currently, there is no national limit, although the federal government has issued an advisory level of 70 parts per trillion or below.
Studies have found associations between the chemicals and cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and other health issues, although state officials say their effects on human health are not fully understood.
Looking ahead, Latrobe City Council will have discussions on a potential grease trap policy during a Feb. 27 agenda preparation meeting, according to LMA Solicitor Lee Demosky.
LMA Chairperson Ellen Keefe and board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger last month attended a Latrobe City Council meeting to discuss possible implementation of a grease trap ordinance in the city to help curb continued abuse of the LMA wastewater lines.
Evidence appears to show the issues stem from problem properties in Derry and Unity townships.
“We have to do something,” Bollinger said at last month’s LMA meeting. “Our main problem is the Nine Mile Run (from Unity Township) and Josephine Street, which comes from Derry Township.”
Demosky, who also serves as solicitor for Latrobe City Council, said the presentation last month was well received and appreciated.
“The city appreciated ‘Skip’ Bollinger and Ellen Keefe coming to our last meeting to make a presentation about the grease trap issue,” Demosky said. “It was a good presentation.”
Reviewing the wastewater department financial report for the fiscal year, Hauser said most projects listed have reached completion, noting total work-in-progress items exceeded $14.4 million.
“On the revenue statement with domestic (metered), it’s down considerably, a little bit for the quarter and roughly $50,000 for the year, but commercial (metered) has come back up, and again this could be a COVID thing with people going back to work, and industrial (metered) has gone back up,” she said.
Prior to its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., the LMA board met at 4:15 p.m. to reorganize for 2023.
The board voted unanimously to retain its current slate of officers, and retained Rennie & Associates as auditor, Demosky as solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as engineer.
Keefe retains the gavel as chairperson; Charles Dominick as vice chairman; Bollinger as treasurer; Ann Amatucci as secretary; Bruce Jones, John Fournier and Neal Fenton as assistant treasurer, and Demosky as assistant secretary.
“Thank you all,” Keefe said following the brief reorganization meeting. “I think we have a really good board, I really like our board and I think we work well together. I appreciate the confidence you guys all have in me in keeping me as chairman.”
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
