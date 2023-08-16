Latrobe Municipal Authority members on Tuesday reported during its monthly board meeting that the Horseshoe Drive waterline replacement project in the Lawson Heights area of Unity Township is nearly complete.

A change order was presented on behalf of Protocol LLC, which included several minor items that were addressed while on site. The net increase due to the change order is $5,069.60.

