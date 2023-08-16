Latrobe Municipal Authority members on Tuesday reported during its monthly board meeting that the Horseshoe Drive waterline replacement project in the Lawson Heights area of Unity Township is nearly complete.
A change order was presented on behalf of Protocol LLC, which included several minor items that were addressed while on site. The net increase due to the change order is $5,069.60.
Protocol LLC of Harrison City was announced as the low bidder of the project in November 2022 at a bid of $268,980. There are roughly two dozen homes located along Horseshoe Drive.
In other news, LMA Manager Terri Hauser told the board that crews earlier in the day started replacement of the membrane filters. The plan is to complete the replacement of four filters by the end of the week.
Additionally, Hauser mentioned being contacted by The Village at Whispering Knoll representation in Derry Township concerning the installation of a generator at a pump station.
Residents at the 55-and-over patio home community located in Derry Township have complained over the past year of not only low water pressure, but also power outages affecting the pump station at the development. In the event of a power outage, Whispering Knoll residents are unable to access water.
“The president of the homeowners association, they’re bringing in Palco (Power Systems) to do some standard specs on a generator, and they need to get into the pump station on Friday,” Hauser said. “So that seems to be moving forward.”
Officials also took a closer look at the authority’s quarterly financial reports during Tuesday’s 30-minute meeting.
“The top two numbers look pretty good – the cash revenue is $763,000, and the PLGIT amount is almost $6 million,” Hauser said while discussing the water department’s figures. “The numbers look really good but we’ve not been able to buy a lot of things that we do have in the works right now. We haven’t paid for the filters yet, and that’s half a million, we have a crew truck and a dump truck that we’re trying to get, and we have a roof replacement going on for repairs.
“Financial statements look good but under work in progress, we’ve only spent $647,000 so far.”
According to Nick Revitsky, distribution supervisor for LMA, manufacturers are waiting on the chassis delivery for the dump truck.
“And the cost is figured out for the crew truck and the body is being designed to our specs right now, pending the paperwork,” he said.
Hauser anticipates work-in-progress figures increasing over the next quarter.
On the revenue side, residential figures continue to decrease while industrial numbers climb.
“I mentioned this for the last quarter, residential is down, and I’m thinking that’s because people are starting to head back to work,” Hauser said. “Industrial is actually up, so those two have kind of flip-flopped a little bit. The figures are relatively close for the budget for the year.”
Hauser also highlighted figures for chemicals under the purification system portion of the report.
“We were having problems treating water and we were having to use a lot of chemicals to clean the filters,” she said. “We were having to wash (the filters) daily.”
According to the financial statements, $62,500 was budgeted for chemicals for the quarter; the authority spent nearly $120,000. Due to the issues, the LMA had to purchase water from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County totaling $78,688.46.
The LMA is taking the final steps needed to acquire property adjacent to the treatment plant.
Members in May approved the purchase of a 9.4-acre parcel located along Waterworks Road from John W. and Robert A. Mitchell for $35,000 plus all closing costs.
“We were approached a few months ago by the Mitchell brothers,” Hauser said in May. “They own property that borders next to our treatment plant. At that time, we had a commercial appraiser appraise the property. The board has offered $35,000 to purchase so that no one builds next to the property.”
The LMA on Tuesday voted to authorize its solicitor, Lee Demosky, to sign the necessary paperwork for the property purchase on the LMA’s behalf.
Officials last month discussed requesting an extension on the deadline to file a Phase II permit. Approval was granted in writing by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, extending the deadline from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1. The extension will give the authority more time to collect additional flow data.
The LMA is still dealing with some inter-connection issues with some of the meters but the project continues to be a work in progress.
While discussing the wastewater department’s financial reports, Hauser noted work-in-progress projects currently underway exceed $15 million.
“We’re definitely spending on the sewer side,” she said.
Hauser again highlighted residential and commercial metered customers, which mirrored trends noted by the water department.
“They seem to have flip-flopped, industrial being up a little bit and residential actually went down,” she said.
Hauser also highlighted sludge disposal and maintenance fees, which exceeded their budgeted amounts.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township). The meeting would typically be held the third Tuesday of the month (Sept. 19), but officials on Tuesday voted to change the meeting date to allow for various employees and board members to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association annual conference.
