The Latrobe Municipal Authority on Tuesday accepted a bid for a waterline replacement project for Horseshoe Drive in the Lawson Heights area of Unity Township.
Protocol LLC of Harrison City was the low bidder at $268,980.
“We checked on the contractor and they have an excellent reputation,” said Mark Gera, an engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. “We’ve never worked with them.”
There are roughly two dozen homes located along Horseshoe Drive.
According to Gera, there were four bidders for the project, ranging from $268,980 to $329,000. The difference in the two lowest bids was just $4,000.
“We’re pretty happy with these prices compared to what we’ve been seeing,” Gera said. “The only problem is delivery of pipe, valves and interconnections. Unity Township wants to pave this road in the spring and the question is whether we can get it done by that time or not, if we can get the materials.”
LMA officials were confident the project could be completed in time and also mentioned annual paving programs can be flexible if needed.
“We’re trying to fast track things as quickly as we can,” Gera said. “It’s just almost impossible to get pipe right now.”
Gera also discussed upcoming grant opportunities with LMA officials, including one grant available following the general election. The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act.
LMA Manager Terri Hauser reported maintenance and inspection of all fire hydrants within the authority’s service area continues.
“It started in the outskirts and he’s working into the downtown area,” Hauser said.
Work will be completed in the area of Ligonier and Depot streets this week, and hopefully, weather permitting, up around the high school and the airport toward the weekend.
Officials at last month’s meeting discussed possible future testing for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – for water and wastewater – and lead service lines.
Hauser said an inventory of lead service lines was underway last month. She said Christopher Bova, environmental control supervisor, took the lead and has the inventory roughly 75% complete.
“Anything that we know is lead we have to mark down and anything that is unknown we also have to mark down,” Hauser said.
For the service lines that are unknown, the LMA will have to “physically dig them up and find out what they are,” according to Hauser. “There would be a replacement program and this is all happening through the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).”
The LMA reportedly has until October 2024 to comply.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking but we’re working through it,” Hauser said.
She noted funding should be available for the replacement program.
Gera also discussed a sewer line on Lloyd Avenue which appears to be sinking on one side. Maintenance was conducted at the site in May 2021.
“There’s a manhole on the right and it’s dropping,” he said. “The right side is worse than the left side.”
The board discussed multiple options including soliciting a small bid to “re-coat that couple feet on each side, sink down and pour some concrete over anything that might be a problem and come back and build the asphalt back up,” according to Gera.
LMA Solicitor Lee Demosky said the work would not fall under an emergency project. Gera’s concern is, depending on temperatures, there may not be enough time to complete the project with asphalt.
“Bottom line is if you want to do it quickly then you’ll have to do it in a special meeting,” Demosky said.
As the issue does not appear to be an emergency, the board will place the tentative project on the agenda for its November meeting.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
