The Latrobe Municipal Authority received its 2022 audit report, which included “no surprises” and a “clean bill of health,” according to LMA controller Lindsay Singer.
Singer presented the report, which was prepared by Rennie & Associates, at the authority’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Singer said everything went well and the report included “no deficiencies” in the overall report.
In the section touching on internal controls, the report didn’t offer any recommendations or suggestions.
The authority voted unanimously to accept the report before moving on to the rest of the meeting.
On the water side, the authority voted to pay $17,635 in requisitions to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., which covers work on the Horseshoe Drive waterline replacement, Kingston Pump Station roof replacement, basin repair and membrane replacement. In addition, the board voted to act upon the disbursements for June and invoices to solicitor Lee R. Demosky in the amounts of $349.33 and $752.38.
On the wastewater side, the board approved requisitions totaling $26,620 to Gibson-Thomas for work on LTCP Phase II and post-construction flow monitoring projects.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.