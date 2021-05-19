The Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) is in the early stages of updating the authority’s water and sewage rules and regulations.
LMA during its meeting Tuesday appointed Carl “Skip” Bollinger and Bruce Jones, along with chairman Ellen Keefe, to head a committee aiming to update the authority’s current rules and regulations regarding tap-in fees, various procedures, bill collection and more.
“We now have the online billing that can be done … That’s not in there,” Bollinger said.
LMA solicitor Lee Demosky said the current rules and regulations have not been updated since the 1950s.
In other business, Peter Buss of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. updated the authority on LMA’s 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project aiming to prevent sewage overflow into the Loyalhanna Creek.
Within the past month, the tank was filled with water from the Loyalhanna and passed subsequent leak testing, according to Buss. He told the board to “anticipate about three weeks to completely have it backfilled.”
LMA on Tuesday approved a change order relating to the EQ tank project in the amount of $9,850.98 to Mele and Mele and Sons for the construction of a ladder that will allow the authority access to clean the tank since the authority decided against installing a roof. LMA manager Terri Hauser said initial plans called to install a roof overtop the tank would have cost the authority roughly $500,000 more.
In July 2019, the LMA awarded a bid of $10.38 million to Braddock-based Mele and Mele and Sons to install the EQ tank as part of the Act 537 stormwater management plan in response to a mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The authority is also considering constructing a barrier — such as a fence or railing — to protect people from falling into the tank.
“If it’s an area security issue, then you probably want at least an eight-foot fence,” Buss said.
During committee reports, Bollinger briefly discussed proposed Pennsylvania legislation, Senate Bill 597, sponsored by Sen. Patrick Stefano of Fayette County, which aims to improve water quality. Bollinger said the proposed bill “would be bad for any water authority for what you have to do,” which he said includes increasing testing, replacing waterlines over 100 years old and updating meters.
Also on Tuesday, the LMA approved:
- Payments in the water department for $330.50 to Gibson-Thomas and $12.08 to Meyer Darragh — both for signal intersection waterline replacement;
- Payments in the wastewater department totaling $163,405.31, which includes $143,813.24 to Mele and Mele and Sons for EQ tank work;
- Payments in the wastewater department totaling $39,539.14, including $33,561.14 to Robinson Pipe Cleaning for interceptor sewage cleaning.
