Latrobe Municipal Authority board members are expected to award a construction bid next month to address needed replacement of the roof at the Kingston pump station.
Officials expect the cost to be in the neighborhood of $180,000 to $200,000.
“We bid the roof two ways,” said LMA Engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., speaking at LMA’s board meeting Tuesday. “We had two bidders, one just bid the rubber roof, which is the first alternative that you had, and the second bidder did not comply. Where he got his specs from I don’t know, he didn’t turn in all the documents and he bid both roofs but we threw him out because it was noncompliant.
“My guess, unless the board wants to stick with a rubber roof, we should advertise it and open bids at the next meeting to see if we can get some more bidders. We’ll still do the alternative (rubber roof), if the board wants to do the rubber roof we should award this bid (Tuesday).”
LMA member Carl “Skip” Bollinger motioned to table bid approval and instead have Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. rebid the project.
“It wouldn’t hurt to get the rubber just for the sake of comparison and different technology,” said LMA member Neal Fenton.
Officials are also eyeing a waterline replacement project on Latrobe Derry Road.
According to Gera, at least three or four bidders have already submitted offers for the project.
LMA board members agreed they could call a special meeting to open and award bids due to upcoming paving schedules with the respective municipalities.
“We can open bids May 30 so we may need a special meeting,” said LMA Manager Terri Hauser.
Members also approved the purchase of a 9.4-acre parcel located along Waterworks Road from John W. and Robert A. Mitchell for $35,000 plus all closing costs.
“We were approached a few months ago by the Mitchell brothers,” Hauser said. “They own property that borders next to our treatment plant. At that time, we had a commercial appraiser appraise the property. The board has offered $35,000 to purchase so that no one builds next to the property.”
The LMA also reviewed quarterly financial reports for their water and wastewater operations from January through March.
“On the water side, with the debt service and construction fund, after we do Horseshoe Drive that’ll be the end of the bond money that we got in 2016,” Hauser said. “That’ll be the last project that we do out of that fund.”
Hauser reported a boost in administrative fees as the authority voted last year to approve a 50-cent increase. Additionally, officials continue to adjust spending plans as chemical prices increase.
“For chemicals, we had $68,495 compared to a budget of $62,500,” Hauser said. “Some prices have gone up so we continue to have to watch that. For heating fuel, we spent $29,000 compared to a budget of $13,750.
“We split that between four quarters, obviously we won’t have to use heating fuel for probably the next two quarters, so that evens itself out.”
The quarterly report also lists $108,796.33 against $85,500 for maintenance of distribution mainlines.
“We buy all of our supplies – or at least most of the supplies that we think we’re going to need for water breaks – at the beginning of the year so that we have everything in stock,” Hauser said.
In the quarterly report for the wastewater department, Hauser highlighted revenue fluctuation.
“For our actuals on the revenue side, Unity (Township) and Derry (Township) were both up a little bit as well as Youngstown,” she said. “Domestic was actually down a little bit but industrial was back up, and we attribute that to people going back to work and less working from home. We had a little bit of a shift but not a huge difference.”
Sludge disposal was under budget for the quarter, but Hauser said that figure typically goes higher in the summer months.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
