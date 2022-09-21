The Latrobe Municipal Authority may soon look to implement cost-saving measures at its facilities while also becoming more energy efficient.
Speaking Tuesday at LMA’s monthly meeting, board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger discussed NORESCO, a company which helps “customers create modern, sustainable and healthy buildings…while saving energy and water, and optimizing operational and capital budgets,” according to the business website.
One of the company’s specialties is advising how to best manage and operate water and wastewater plants, Bollinger said.
“They tour the whole plant and look for ways to save money,” he said.
Company representatives highlighted one instance to Bollinger where a customer saved $845,000 because of automated controls and other improvements.
“The cost was $100,000 but you still save $745,000,” Bollinger said.
He noted company representatives will go through the wastewater plant at no cost.
“We should get this started and see if there’s any infrastructure money that we can get,” Bollinger said. “We know we need new pumps.”
LMA voted to form an ad hoc committee to further investigate NORESCO.
In speaking with a NORESCO representative, Bollinger said savings on the LMA’s electric bills also may be a possibility.
“There’s money out there, we just have to go for it,” he said.
Bollinger also discussed possible future testing for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – for water and wastewater – and lead service lines.
“We’re taking inventory of the lead service lines and checking our records,” LMA Manager Terri Hauser said.
There is potential funding available for both testing and removal, Bollinger said.
Hauser also informed the LMA that in-house staff members have started to craft a budget for next year. A preliminary budget plan is expected to be circulated by the board’s November meeting.
Additionally, board members discussed the next steps for Whispering Knoll residents.
Residents at the 55-and-over patio home community located in Derry Township have complained in past months of not only low water pressure, but also power outages affecting the pump station at the development. When the pump station does not have electricity, the residents are unable to access their water service, thus making a generator during a power outage a necessity.
Bob Kartychak, homeowners association president, attended Tuesday’s meeting and told officials the association was recently “given control of all the common areas at Whispering Knoll.”
“Now we can talk to our attorney and give you a right-of-way,” Kartychak said.
LMA officials discussed the contents of the pump station and necessary specifications of a generator.
At last month’s meeting, Peter Buss of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. provided a budgetary figure of $26,900 for the board for a natural gas-powered generator for the village at Whispering Knoll.
Engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. on Tuesday told the LMA delivery of the generator would likely take 16 weeks and the project would have to be put out to bid.
Gera said the budgetary figure is anywhere from $27,000 to $35,000.
“The specs are not finished but will eventually be available in a bid package,” Gera said.
Board members at past meetings have said they have no legal responsibility in purchasing a generator for Whispering Knoll residents.
“Power outages have happened and we have no control over Mother Nature, and we have no control over what happens with West Penn Power,” said Ellen Keefe, chairperson for the LMA, during a June meeting attended by roughly two dozen Whispering Knoll residents. “There’s nothing we can do about that. The solution we offered to you at a prior meeting, you’d need a generator to pump the water in the event of a power outage. The issue is we do not supply generators.
“The homeowners association would have to purchase a generator and install the generator, at which time the Latrobe Municipal Authority then would take over the system.”
Speaking Tuesday, Kartychak said the residents paying for the generator themselves is a “last resort,” but admitted “it’s a lot cheaper” than he originally anticipated.
“I’m not going to ask the residents to pay for it, whether we can get a grant or something,” he said.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
