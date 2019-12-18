Water line replacement work in downtown Latrobe will continue through the winter, engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. told Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors members at Tuesday’s authority meeting.
Gera said project contractor Jet Jack Inc. has completed work, including service connections, along Depot Street. He noted that all interconnections are also finished along Depot, Alexandria and Jefferson streets.
He added that work on the Main Street portion of the project has been completed from Jefferson to Alexandria streets, but not at the connection with Ligonier Street, where construction has yet to get underway.
“He’s moving along,” Gera said of the contractor.
In August, Jet Jack Inc. was awarded the project contract with a bid of roughly $1.8 million.
Aside from the water line improvements, the project calls for the replacement of 11 nearby fire hydrants. Engineers said the work includes the “traffic loop” at Lloyd Avenue and Unity Street, a section that wasn’t done as part of this year’s water line replacement work along Route 981.
The authority board previously approved a resolution to borrow $2,456,993 through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) for the project. The state loan has a term of 20 years with a 1% interest rate, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca said in a news release.
The project will replace approximately 7,000 feet of 100-year-old cast iron water lines along several city streets, including the intersection of Ligonier and Main streets and portions of Spring and Weldon streets, Gibson-Thomas said.
According to the news release, the LMA said “replacing the lines will reduce unaccounted-for water loss below 20%. In 2018, the unaccounted-for water loss was estimated at 40%.”
Without the PennVEST financing, more than 8,000 families would have seen fees increase almost 35% to cover the costs, Petrarca said.
The water line work is being done in preparation for improvements to nine city intersections next spring at Depot, Ligonier and Main streets. City officials said other intersection upgrades include updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement.
In eastern Latrobe, Gera said work is more than halfway complete on a 16-inch water line project. He noted that there is about 5,000 feet of line left to install and service reconnections to some area properties are ongoing.
Previously, the project replaced water lines near Carpenter Technology Corp.-Latrobe Specialty Metals, near the Sheetz store along Route 982 and from Cedar Street to the new Latrobe Elementary School.
Also Tuesday, the authority board approved water and wastewater department budgets for 2020 with no rate increases. Budget totals weren’t available at presstime.
LMA officials noted that a debt service increase of roughly $2 for Latrobe sewer customers is projected for the following year, in 2021, because of future bond payments. The exact amount of the debt service hike will be determined next year, officials said.
In other business, the authority board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including: $319,338.60 to Ligonier Construction for 16-inch transmission line replacement work, and a total of $24,845 to Gibson-Thomas for tank panting, chorine residual design, for line replacement work and Brewery Bridge utility attachment work;
- Approved Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) water department requisition payments of $423,192.02 to Jet Jack and $12,438.50 for the water line replacement project;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department, including: $94,973.57 to Ferri Contracting and $32,802 to Gibson-Thomas for first stage valve replacement work; $363,083.82 to Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. and $22,813 to Gibson-Thomas to work on the equalization tank; $1,972.50 in legal fees to Meyer Darragh related to the equalization tank, and $225 to Gibson-Thomas on Nine Mile Run reconstruction work;
- The authority transferred an additional total of $400,000 into PLGIT on Dec. 2;
- General insurance agreement with Kattan Ferretti Insurance for 2020;
- Went into an executive session Tuesday related to pending litigation matters in the water and wastewater departments.
