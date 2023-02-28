Highlighting an existing grease trap policy on the books as “very general in nature,” Latrobe City Council members on Monday directed its solicitor to write a draft ordinance to reassign enforcement responsibilities to the Latrobe Municipal Authority.

Lee Demosky, who serves as solicitor for both entities, informed council on Monday evening during its agenda work session that a grease trap ordinance currently in the city code was enacted in 1996.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.