Highlighting an existing grease trap policy on the books as “very general in nature,” Latrobe City Council members on Monday directed its solicitor to write a draft ordinance to reassign enforcement responsibilities to the Latrobe Municipal Authority.
Lee Demosky, who serves as solicitor for both entities, informed council on Monday evening during its agenda work session that a grease trap ordinance currently in the city code was enacted in 1996.
“The Latrobe Municipal Authority is seeking an upgrade to this and they would be the enforcing entity,” Demosky said. “City council needs to make a decision on whether or not they want me to draft a proposed update to the ordinance. Right now the ordinance is very general. I didn’t want to do a redraft until I received some direction from city council.”
Some council members questioned how effective an ordinance specific to Latrobe would be on neighboring municipalities, including Unity and Derry townships.
The thought process is that neighboring municipalities may tighten restrictions on their own alleged grease issues if Latrobe sets a positive example, according to LMA member Carl “Skip” Bollinger.
LMA officials at multiple public meetings have said the vast majority of grease problems come from the Nine Mile Run area in Unity Township and Josephine Street in Derry Township.
Some Derry Township Municipal Authority members pushed back on these reports last week, saying any issues were mainly due to maintenance failures that have been rectified.
Although not regularly, the DTMA is checking grease traps at businesses when it can.
A DTMA line running along Josephine Street, which runs into the LMA system, has four businesses on it, one of which doesn’t have a kitchen, and two with grease traps. The fourth business had not been inspected by the DTMA.
During a January LMA meeting, Ellen Keefe – who serves as LMA chairman and is DTMA board secretary – said DTMA officials do not believe there is a grease problem in Derry Township. LMA board member Neal Fenton described that belief as “laughable,” to which Keefe agreed.
In the same week as the January LMA meeting, the authority found two lines for residential customers clogged with grease.
On the DTMA website, a system alert and news updates reads, “We are experiencing high volumes of Fats, Oil, and Grease (FOG) within the collection system. Avoid pouring cooking residue and waste oil directly into the drain.”
Latrobe City Councilman James Kelley on Monday questioned if it would be feasible to somehow monitor entry points from other municipalities in an effort to deter continued abuse of the system.
“How can we identify what might be coming from those municipalities into the LMA lines?” Kelley asked.
Preliminary efforts are underway with LMA’s engineers to pinpoint the problems.
“Talking to the engineers, they can put meters in different places to see where the grease is coming in,” Bollinger said. “That’s what the engineers told us, to see where the main part of it comes from. But right now, our two main spots where we have problems are Derry Township and Unity Township.
“I know Derry Township said they don’t have a problem; the enforcement of the two townships and Youngstown would help us a lot. That’s the main thing.”
Bollinger said the Nine Mile Run area is the LMA’s “biggest problem” with grease issues.
“Our problem also is, if the township would enforce their policy, we wouldn’t have half the problem we have,” he said. “What we’re going to do first is educate everybody on what you can and can’t put down your drain. That’s what we want to start with.
“We’ve spent millions of dollars and we put in a meter, and it didn’t last a week or two weeks, and it was full of grease. Right now we can’t do anything about it because there’s no enforcement. Latrobe has no enforcement under the old ordinance.”
According to Demosky, the way the current ordinance is written, the “ordinance officer is the only individual who can actually sign and file a citation before the Magisterial District Judge for those residents within the Latrobe city limits.”
“There’s nothing this council can do about Unity (Township) and Derry (Township),” said Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko. “The LMA can do something and be creative to basically handle the grease in restaurants. We can certainly look at the authority for putting something in in the city of Latrobe.”
Demosky agreed, saying it would only be limited to Latrobe. In terms of a possible success rate for such an ordinance, Demosky said he was aware of a township in the northern portion of Westmoreland County which enacted a grease trap ordinance.
“The way it works is all the commercial businesses received a letter about the ordinance and gave them a certain amount of time to prove that you have a grease trap system and there will be inspections,” Demosky said. “Most complied, others didn’t. The code enforcement officer was sent out for inspections and so forth, and they eventually were able to get full compliance.”
Follow-up inspections were later conducted on a regular basis to ensure continued compliance.
Jenko was in favor of the LMA possibly charging its commercial kitchen customers an additional fee until they can prove that they have a “working and managed grease trap,” he said. Jenko said they could then “have those fees annulled.”
City council directed Demosky to write a draft ordinance incorporating past verbal reports from Bollinger and Keefe.
“This will help keep what we have here in Latrobe, and start getting it cleaned up,” Bollinger said. “Hopefully the communities outside Latrobe can get on board, unless there’s something else out there that we can find to make them do what they’re supposed to do.”
Otherwise, Jenko said, LMA’s “only other option would be to raise rates.”
“Right,” Bollinger said. “Then we’ll be in litigation for years.”
In addition to Jenko and Kelley, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels, and city council members Robert Forish and William Yuhaniak were present during Monday’s work session. City council members Ann Amatucci and Bridget DiVittis were absent.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. March 13 in council chambers.
