The Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) board reorganized for 2021 last week, reappointing Ellen Keefe as chairwoman, Charles Dominick as vice chairman, Carl “Skip” Bollinger as treasurer, Ann Amatucci as secretary, and Neal Fenton, John Fournier and Bruce Jones as assistant treasurers.
The board also reappointed Rennie & Associates as auditor, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as consulting engineer and Lee Demosky as solicitor.
According to a post on the authority website Tuesday, LMA noted that customers in the City of Latrobe may experience a disruption in water service as the result of a waterline break.
“This may include a loss of water, low water pressure, and/or dirty water,” the post read. “If you experience dirty water, please consider flushing with cold water until clearing occurs. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as crews make the necessary repairs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.