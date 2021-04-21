Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) has replaced several thousand feet of 100-year-old cast iron water lines along several Latrobe streets, and subsequent paving and intersection improvement projects are set to wrap up this summer.
Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. said Oakdale-based Jet Jack Inc. has completed all punch list items relating to the water line replacement project, except for a portion of Lloyd Avenue. “There’s an area that has sunk that needs to be excavated,” Gera said.
In August 2019, Jet Jack was awarded a bid of roughly $1.8 million to replace approximately 7,000 feet of cast iron water lines along several city streets.
Gera said Jet Jack still needs to examine a portion of Lloyd Avenue before paving can get started.
“We’ll find out what the cause of the sinking is,” he said.
As part of the project, new traffic signals have been installed at nine city intersections. The project also calls for handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement, and the replacement of 11 nearby fire hydrants.
At last week’s council meeting, Latrobe’s Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said, “They’re basically on track. It’s still looking at being paved up by the end of June.”
In other business, Gera announced some “very good news” regarding the 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project that is aiming to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek.
“They are filling the EQ tank to do leak testing, it’s ready to go,” he said. “Once it gets filled and approved, it will start to back fill, and we’ll start cleaning it up.”
In July 2019, the LMA awarded a bid of $10.38 million to Braddock-based Mele and Mele and Sons to install the EQ tank as part of the Act 537 stormwater management plan in response to a mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Gera said the tank will be filled with water pumped from the Loyalhanna Creek during leak testing.
Also on Tuesday, LMA approved a Nine Mile Run transfer agreement with the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA).
“(UTMA) is giving us a large portion of the existing interceptor that was their line, and we’re giving them two sections of the new Nine Mile Run line so they can put flow meters in,” Gera explained.
Carl “Skip” Bollinger cast the lone dissenting vote on a motion to transfer LMA manholes to UTMA. Work was slated to begin early this month on a UTMA project to install five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the LMA sewage treatment plant. The meters are planned to be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting the board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including $1,392.50 to Gibson-Thomas for signal intersection water line replacement;
- Approved payments in the wastewater departments, including $76,271.36 to Mele and Mele and Sons for equalization tank work; a total of $29,419.50 to Gibson-Thomas for Monastery Run reconstruction, equalization tank work and bar screening-related work, and a total of $1,275.37 to Meyer Darragh for Monastery Run reconstruction and equalization tank work.
