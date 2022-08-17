Despite rising costs in some areas of the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s quarterly financial reports, officials on Tuesday said the entity remains on solid financial ground.
The problem areas mirrored the authority’s first quarter, as rising chemical and fuel costs took their toll.
“The first thing that sticks out to me is under purification systems for chemicals, that’s roughly $83,000 compared to a budget of $40,000,” said LMA Manager Terri Hauser regarding the water department for April-June. “We knew things would go up, sometimes double, triple, even four times. We knew but we can’t stop the water treatment and chemicals, so we do what we have to do.”
For the second quarter, $206,750 was budgeted for purification; the LMA paid out $234,021.78.
“The only thing I had highlighted (under distribution system) was auto and truck, obviously the gas and diesel is still a little higher,” Hauser said.
From the wastewater department, sludge disposal went over budget by roughly $28,000.
“Again, we need those chemicals to help treat the sludge, and the price of that has also gone up,” Hauser said. “It’s not something that we didn’t expect to go up, it just is what it is at this point. We knew it, but our budget was already set.”
The LMA conducts a bidding process every March for chemicals.
“Under the revenue side, I didn’t have anything,” Hauser said. “As far as Unity, Youngstown, Derry, they all seem to be still a little bit under.”
Peter Buss of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. provided a budgetary figure of $26,900 for the board for a natural gas-powered generator for the village at Whispering Knoll.
Residents at the 55-and-over patio home community located in Derry Township have complained in past months of not only low water pressure, but also power outages affecting the pump station at the development. When the pump station does not have electricity, the residents are unable to access their water service, thus making a generator during a power outage a necessity.
“They’re all about the same (in cost),” Buss said. “Diesel sometimes is a little bit cheaper in that a diesel motor is more efficient. Sometimes you can cheat and get a small motor. It’s not a very big generator.”
Officials during past meetings expressed concern over how quickly a generator could be acquired.
“Purchasing through COSTARS, I’m looking at 16 weeks,” Buss said.
COSTARS is the state’s “cooperative purchasing program and serves as a conduit through which registered and eligible local public procurement units and state-affiliated entities are able to leverage contracts established by the Department of General Services to cost-effectively and efficiently identify suppliers with whom to do business,” according to the DGS website.
LMA board member Neal Fenton sought to clarify the board was only providing a budgetary figure and is not covering the cost of the generator.
“This is just providing a budgetary figure and information,” he said. “You go to a design phase, then there’s some more money involved and things of that nature. We are just submitting a budgetary figure right now.”
Officials also acted Tuesday to settle an outstanding bill stemming from the roundabout project near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
“The waterline relocation near the airport, when they put the roundabout in, they had to move our waterline as it was in their way,” Hauser said. “PennDOT paid for the project back in 2014 and we signed an agreement where we said we were OK with them moving it and we’d pay 25% of what the cost of the project was.”
Hauser said she was unsure of the billing delay but the LMA is now making good on the 25% share, which totals approximately $163,000.
Lindsey Singer, the LMA’s controller, briefed board members on the authority’s audit, performed by Rennie & Associates.
The LMA’s financial statements for 2020 and 2021 were audited, and certified public accountants “encountered no significant difficulties in dealing with management in performing and completing (the) audit.”
A letter from Rennie & Associates shows that they “noted no transactions entered into by the authority during the year for which there is a lack of authoritative guidance or consensus. All significant transactions have been recognized in the financial statements in the proper period.”
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe.
