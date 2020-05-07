Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) officials told the Bulletin that is aware of an odor issue at its wastewater treatment plant.
LMA manager Terri Hauser said in an email that the odor is the result of an “unknown substance that has entered the treatment plant, disabling the necessary bacteria to effectively treat the wastewater.
“We are actively tracking the source of the substance so corrective actions can be taken as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue attempting to resolve this issue.”
