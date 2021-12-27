At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Latrobe Municipal Authority board (LMA) voted to approve its final 2022 budget for both the water and wastewater departments with no increase for customers.
In addition, the board also approved the renewal of the authority’s general insurance for 2022, prepared by Kattan Ferretti Insurance.
In addition, authority manager Terri Hauser announced that the authority’s upcoming waterline replacement project for the 300 block of Spring Street is on track to begin Jan. 3. She said customers who live in the general vicinity of the project should be prepared to possibly experience intermittent disruptions in their water service, including loss of water, low water pressure and/or dirty water.
In other business, the board approved:
- Invoice for $4,079 from the capital additions fund to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. for interceptor stabilization repairs;
- Invoice for a total $170,221 from the 2019 construction fund ($150,157 to Mele & Mele & Sons and $20,064 to Gibson-Thomas) for EQ tank;
- Invoice to authority solicitor Lee Demosky of $6,157.52.
