Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) is moving forward with its Monastery Run reconstruction project after awarding a bid to Export-based W.A. Petrakis for $198,990 at its Board of Directors meeting Tuesday.
“It’s going to increase capacity at the Monastery Run interceptor,” said authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.
The project calls for increasing the size of pipes of a roughly 900-foot stretch of sewer line, in addition to constructing several new manholes from Monastery Run to Lloyd Avenue Extension.
Gera said bids were “fairly competitive,” and that W.A. Petrakis had previously worked with the LMA. The project is set to be completed by November, Gera noted.
The Monastery Run project is the last segment of the Act 537 consent order agreement designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek through the installation of a 4.3-million-gallon equalization tank — which Gera says the LMA is “making progress” on — and associated measures.
The board also approved awarding a bid to Ligonier Construction for $228,000 to complete a sewer line relocation project underneath the Ligonier Street bridge, or “Brewery Bridge,” over Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
The project entails the “replacement and strengthening of the existing interceptor to facilitate the construction of the Brewery Bridge,” Gera said, with plans to concrete encase the interceptor before the bridge is replaced next year.
He noted the bid came in “really good,” and the LMA has $50,000 to put toward the project through a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reimbursement.
A third project received the go-ahead Tuesday as the board approved a bid for $72,445 to Robinson Pipe Cleaning to complete interceptor sewer cleaning.
The project calls for a portion of sewer line to be cleaned from the railroad bridge which passes over Loyalhanna Creek to behind Latrobe Manor and Loyalhanna Apartments.
In other business, the board approved:
- Payments in the water department, including $31,287.96 to Ligonier Construction for 16-inch transmission line replacement work, and $4,410 to Gibson-Thomas for SIG intersection waterline replacement;
- A change order for Ligonier Construction in the decrease amount of $152,945 for work on the 16-inch transmission line replacement;
- Payments in the wastewater department, including $84,550 to Kukurin Contracting and $88 to Gibson-Thomas for mechanical bar screen replacement, and $264 to Gibson-Thomas for interceptor repair and cleaning;
- Payments relating to the Nine Mile Run reconstruction project to Glenn Johnston Inc., for $179,249.59, Meyer Darragh for $81.30 and Gibson-Thomas for $12,304.75;
- Payments relating to the EQ tank construction project to Mele and Mele and Sons for $64,244.12, Meyer Darragh for $37.50 and Gibson-Thomas for $23,759.50;
- Payment relating to the Monastery Run reconstruction project to Gibson-Thomas for $4,503.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Manager Terri Hauser said LMA invested $500,000 in Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) on Aug. 4;
- Gera said the Nine Mile Run reconstruction project has been completed, including restoration work.
